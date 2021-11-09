T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap

Performance, software, and battery



Price and availability

The Nokia X100 costs $252 and is exclusive to T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile customers. It will be available starting November 19.

Unfortunately, this phone cannot shoot a video in 4K, as it maxes out at 1080p 60fps.The Nokia X100 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has 5G connectivity, which is convenient. These are very nice specs considering the phone’s price point. The amount of RAM is definitely appreciated, as most phones at this price point have only 4GB.Software-wise the Nokia X100 runs Android 11 out of the box, but the phone should get Android 12 in the future. Even if it doesn't, HMD Global promises two years of security updates.As for the battery, it is a 4,470mAh one. HMD Global promises two full days of battery life, which is more than enough for anybody. This phone's charging capabilities top out at 18W. The charging brick is included in the box.