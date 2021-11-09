T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap

T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap0
Design
The Nokia X100’s design can be described as conservative and classic. HMD Global’s new phone has a plastic back with a matte finish and a small bump where the camera module sticks from. It is marked by Nokia’s logo in the middle, which makes the phone recognizable from other brands' rivals.
The only color option for the Nokia X100 is Midnight Blue. This color looks elegant and classy on the phone, but a second lighter color option would’ve been appreciated. Still, the Nokia X100 rocks its single color option, and it gives it a modern look.
The Nokia X100 has surround sound powered by OZO Audio. This should guarantee a pleasant audio experience, especially when watching videos or gaming. The X100 has a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom and a MicroSD card slot, which is a pleasant surprise. As most of you know, almost all flagship phones don't have these features nowadays, but when it comes to budget phones it's a different story.
Display and cameras
HMD Global has put a 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution in the Nokia X100. Even though it is a 60Hz display it should still be a nice panel, especially considering the price of the device.
Like mentioned earlier, a punch-hole selfie camera is located in the middle. This is a 16MP shooter which should provide decent selfies.
Unfortunately, this phone cannot shoot a video in 4K, as it maxes out at 1080p 60fps.
The Nokia X100 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has 5G connectivity, which is convenient. These are very nice specs considering the phone’s price point. The amount of RAM is definitely appreciated, as most phones at this price point have only 4GB.
Software-wise the Nokia X100 runs Android 11 out of the box, but the phone should get Android 12 in the future. Even if it doesn't, HMD Global promises two years of security updates.
As for the battery, it is a 4,470mAh one. HMD Global promises two full days of battery life, which is more than enough for anybody. This phone's charging capabilities top out at 18W. The charging brick is included in the box.
Performance, software, and battery
