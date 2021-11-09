Notification Center

Nokia Android

T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
T-Mobile exclusive Nokia X100 is official: 5G and a nice display for cheap
HMD Global announced its first Nokia X phone designed specifically for the U.S. market. The new phone is called the Nokia X100 and it will be exclusive to T-Mobile. HMD Global’s Nokia X100 packs some decent specs, 5G connectivity, and a very appealing price of $252. Let’s see what the phone is all about.

Design



The Nokia X100’s design can be described as conservative and classic. HMD Global’s new phone has a plastic back with a matte finish and a small bump where the camera module sticks from. It is marked by Nokia’s logo in the middle, which makes the phone recognizable from other brands' rivals.

A side mounted fingerprint scanner is used in the Nokia X100. It is located in the power button on the right side of the phone below the volume controls. The left side of the Nokia has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Just like the back, the sides of the phone are also plastic and have a matte finish. 

The only color option for the Nokia X100 is Midnight Blue. This color looks elegant and classy on the phone, but a second lighter color option would’ve been appreciated. Still, the Nokia X100 rocks its single color option, and it gives it a modern look. 

HMD Global’s Nokia X100 is a large phone, measuring at 171.4 x 79.7 x 9.1mm. The weight of the phone is 217g. It has a pretty big screen which is surrounded by bezels that aren’t the slimmest. A punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle and the Nokia logo sitting below the display are the two key design elements of the front of the X100. This further adds to the conservative look of the X100, as current Nokia branded phones look similarly clean and classic.

The Nokia X100 has surround sound powered by OZO Audio. This should guarantee a pleasant audio experience, especially when watching videos or gaming. The X100 has a 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom and a MicroSD card slot, which is a pleasant surprise. As most of you know, almost all flagship phones don't have these features nowadays, but when it comes to budget phones it's a different story. 

Display and cameras


HMD Global has put a 6.67-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution in the Nokia X100. Even though it is a 60Hz display it should still be a nice panel, especially considering the price of the device.

Like mentioned earlier, a punch-hole selfie camera is located in the middle. This is a 16MP shooter which should provide decent selfies.

On the back of the phone sits a big quad-camera module. The main camera is a 48MP sensor. The rest of the shooters are a 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The lenses of these are ZEISS Optics certified.

Unfortunately, this phone cannot shoot a video in 4K, as it maxes out at 1080p 60fps. 

Performance, software, and battery


The Nokia X100 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone has 5G connectivity, which is convenient. These are very nice specs considering the phone’s price point. The amount of RAM is definitely appreciated, as most phones at this price point have only 4GB.

Software-wise the Nokia X100 runs Android 11 out of the box, but the phone should get Android 12 in the future. Even if it doesn't, HMD Global promises two years of security updates.

As for the battery, it is a 4,470mAh one. HMD Global promises two full days of battery life, which is more than enough for anybody. This phone's charging capabilities top out at 18W. The charging brick is included in the box.

Price and availability


The Nokia X100 costs $252 and is exclusive to T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile customers. It will be available starting November 19.

