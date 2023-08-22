Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Get the budget Nokia X10 at an even more budget-friendly price from Amazon UK
As tech enthusiasts, we just love high-end phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, if you don't need the firepower or the amazing cameras that these phones pack, it would be better to spend your money on a more budget-friendly device that won't make your bank account suffer. Furthermore, it would be even better if the budget-friendly phone you'd like to purchase were available at a nice discount. After all, the less you pay for your new shiny gadget, the better.

But where can you find a nice budget-friendly phone available at a good discount? Well, if you live in the UK, you can find such a handset on Amazon UK. At the moment, the retailer has a really sweet deal on the Nokia X10, offering this nice smartphone for 42% off its price. In other words, you will save £105 if you act fast and fancy yourself a brand new Nokia X10 through this deal.

Of course, being a budget-friendly handset, the Nokia X10 lacks the power of mobile powerhouses like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. That said, the Snapdragon 480 chipset on board and the 6GB of RAM on the Nokia X10 give the phone a decent performance. You should be able to watch videos, make phone calls, chat with your friends and browse the web without any issues.

We must note that this version of the phone comes with only 64GB of storage space. However, there is a slot for microSD cards on deck, which means you will be able to expand your storage space. So, rest assured, you will have plenty of room to house all of your photos.

Speaking of photos, the Nokia X10 comes with a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone captures quite impressive photos considering its budget price tag.

The Nokia X10 also packs a 4,470mAh battery, which can survive up to two days without the need to charge. The phone supports 18W wired charging.

While the Nokia X10 is not something to write home about, it's a pretty decent phone overall, and it's a really great bargain now that it's discounted by that much on Amazon.

