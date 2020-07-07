The cheapest Nokia smartphone is now eligible for Android 10 Go Edition upgrade
It's important to note that the update is now rolling out in 13 countries only, but a new wave of markets will be getting the Nokia 1 Android 10 Go Edition after July 12. For the time being, here are all the countries where the Nokia 1 can be updated to Android 10 Go Edition: Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Nokia also revealed that 10% of all these approved markets will receive the update today, while 50% by July 10. By July 12, all of these approved markets should have received the Android 10 Go Edition update.