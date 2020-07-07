Nokia Android Software updates

The cheapest Nokia smartphone is now eligible for Android 10 Go Edition upgrade

Jul 07, 2020, 3:00 PM
The latest Nokia smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update is also the cheapest launched by HMD Global – Nokia 1. It's quite amazing that the Finnish company updated the Nokia 1 to Android 10 since the smartphone is not only a very affordable device, but it's been launched on the market two years ago.

To recap, Nokia 1 made its debut in 2018 and although it's one of the cheapest smartphones released by HMD Global, it's getting the most recent Android OS update. According to Nokia's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, Nokia 1 is being updated to Android 10 Go Edition, the lighter version of Android 10.

It's important to note that the update is now rolling out in 13 countries only, but a new wave of markets will be getting the Nokia 1 Android 10 Go Edition after July 12. For the time being, here are all the countries where the Nokia 1 can be updated to Android 10 Go Edition: Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Nokia also revealed that 10% of all these approved markets will receive the update today, while 50% by July 10. By July 12, all of these approved markets should have received the Android 10 Go Edition update.

Related phones

1
Nokia 1 View Full specs
$89 Nokia 1 on
  • Display 4.5 inches
    854 x 480 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera)
    2 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek
    1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 2150 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

