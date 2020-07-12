Nokia Android

The next affordable Nokia smartphone brings power to the masses

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 12, 2020

HMD Global launched a bunch of Android smartphones last year, which cover all price tiers. Many of these phones are already available in the US, although since HMD doesn't have any carrier partnerships, you'll only find them at various retailers across the country.

The good news is the Finnish company has even more Android smartphones in the pipeline, including a 5G handset – Nokia 8.3. However, right now we'll be talking about an affordable Nokia phone that we believe will be launched in the US sometime in 2020.

Nokia 2.4 is expected to be unveiled in the next couple of months and judging but the leaked specs, it looks like it's a worthy successor to the Nokia 2.3. Spotted by NPU, the unannounced Nokia 2.4 trades the quad-core processor of the predecessor for a much more powerful octa-core CPU.

Although it's made by MediaTek, it's unusual for such a cheap (hopefully) device to be equipped with an octa-core processor. According to benchmark data, Nokia 2.4's Helio P22 processor nearly twice as fast as Nokia 2.3's quad-core CPU.

Also, Nokia 2.4 will pack 2GB RAM and will run Android 10 right out of the box. The only thing left to determine is when the Nokia 2.4 will be launched on the market and how much it will cost.

