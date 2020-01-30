Nokia announces MWC 2020 press conference; Nokia 8.2 5G expected
The Nokia 8.2 5G will be the main highlight
The highlight of the show will undoubtedly be the Nokia 8.2 5G, which is expected to offer the Snapdragon 765 and 5G connectivity coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for as little as €495 across Europe, making it one of the cheapest 5G-ready smartphones on the market.
Rumors suggest it will also feature an all-screen design made possible by a pop-up camera system. Other features are expected to include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and stock Android 10 pre-installed thanks to the Android One program.
The Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 are also expected
Next up in the company’s new lineup should be the Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3, which will both target the entry-level segment.
The former is expected to be priced at €169 and will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 632 processor, a 6.2-inch notched LCD screen, and a dual-camera setup on the back.
Additionally, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as expected as standard, although a 4/64GB version is reportedly planned for some key markets.
The latter, on the other hand, looks set to retail at just €79. It’ll feature a 6-inch LCD screen coupled with an unspecified MediaTek chipset, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Android 10 (Go Edition).
A feature phone with Android may also be unveiled
Completing the list of products should be a fitness tracker of some sorts priced in the region of €45 and an Original Series feature phone from Nokia that could run Android, despite the lack of a touchscreen display.
