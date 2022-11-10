 Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? How about these $9.99 Nokia true wireless earbuds? - PhoneArena
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? How about these $9.99 Nokia true wireless earbuds?
If you want to get some of the best true wireless earbuds for yourself or a special someone this holiday season at the lowest possible price, multiple great options are already on sale at big discounts across the nation, ranging from Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Sony's incredibly well-reviewed WF-1000XM4.

But if extreme affordability is your top only priority right now, you almost certainly can't go wrong with the $9.99 Nokia Power buds... if you hurry. That's obviously not because these bad boys offer anything special in terms of features or capabilities, but simply due to their insanely low price at Woot with a full 1-year warranty included.

Nokia Power Earbuds

True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Up to 150 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Water Resistance
$9 99
Buy at Woot

Sold in brand-new condition in a single black color at 10 bucks a pair for a few hours only, the Nokia Power true wireless earbuds have a 3.6-star customer rating average based on around 300 "global" reviews on Amazon, which is not that bad.

That's actually the main reason why we feel this limited-time deal is pretty much impossible to resist for folks looking to be original in their hunt for this year's ideal Christmas stocking stuffers. 

Your favorite second cousin, slightly racist uncle, overly friendly co-worker randomly allocated for your employer's Secret Santa gift exchange, and even your teenage nephew will definitely appreciate you picking something like this over a traditional ugly sweater, festive mug, or reindeer pyjamas.  

And with up to 150 hours of battery life (!!!), top-notch IPX7 water resistance, universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility with both iPhones and Android handsets, and graphene drivers promising to deliver "high-quality" audio, the dirt-cheap Nokia Power earbuds can't possibly be so bad to make your $9.99 feel like a poor investment.

While Woot is oddly not listing a "regular" price for this product, Amazon appears to have charged as much as $92 as recently as April, lowering that to $40 in the last couple of months, which is still quite a bit higher than $9.99. Keep in mind that this is an "Appsclusive" before looking to pull the trigger, which means you'll only find the deal in the official Woot app for your Android handset, iPhone, or Amazon device.
