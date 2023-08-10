Scoop up the budget-friendly Nokia G400 with a tempting discount at Walmart

Nokia G400 can be yours with a sweet discount at Walmart

Nokia G400 shows off a premium aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 3 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a responsive refresh rate of 120Hz. It also packs the respectable Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset and a big 5,000mAh battery that is advertised to last up to three days on a single charge. Get it today at $80 off at Walmart.