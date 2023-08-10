Scoop up the budget-friendly Nokia G400 with a tempting discount at Walmart
Wouldn’t it be fantastic to grab a 5G phone with impressive battery life, Android 12 out of the box, and a beautiful 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate under $200? That’s not just a pie in the sky. Walmart makes it very much a reality by launching a great deal on the Nokia G400, selling it at $80 off its price tag.
Let’s set the records straight: the Nokia G400 doesn’t feature an LTPO display like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But neither does it have the same price tag as the super-premium Samsung flagship phone. In other words, this device is for people who either aren’t looking for much in their device or are on a tight budget.
The phone also features a triple camera with a 48MP primary sensor. You shouldn’t expect to capture incredibly crisp and vivid pictures. Then again, the photo quality is just fine for the phone’s price bracket.
HMD Global equipped this smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery that’s advertised to last up to three days on a single charge. Also, the device is powered by the respectable Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset.
Still, what’s most impressive about this phone is that it features Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display from accidental damage. As if that’s not enough, Nokia didn’t back the wrong horse by choosing plastic and opted for a sturdy aluminum for the phone’s frame. That’s very impressive indeed, given the device’s price range.
We know that’s not the usual suspect in the best budget and affordable phones category, as it’s not made by OnePlus or Motorola, the leaders of entry-level phones. Still, if you’re willing to make some compromises (as you’d have to do with any other phone under $200, for that matter), the Nokia phone might turn out to be just what you need.
When you think about it, the Nokia G400 packs a punch for its price. If you need a solid device and are OK with not-so-premium specs, you might want to check out the Walmart offer for this budget option.
