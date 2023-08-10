Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Scoop up the budget-friendly Nokia G400 with a tempting discount at Walmart

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoop up the budget-friendly Nokia G400 with a tempting discount at Walmart
Wouldn’t it be fantastic to grab a 5G phone with impressive battery life, Android 12 out of the box, and a beautiful 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate under $200? That’s not just a pie in the sky. Walmart makes it very much a reality by launching a great deal on the Nokia G400, selling it at $80 off its price tag.

We know that’s not the usual suspect in the best budget and affordable phones category, as it’s not made by OnePlus or Motorola, the leaders of entry-level phones. Still, if you’re willing to make some compromises (as you’d have to do with any other phone under $200, for that matter), the Nokia phone might turn out to be just what you need.

Nokia G400 can be yours with a sweet discount at Walmart

Nokia G400 shows off a premium aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 3 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a responsive refresh rate of 120Hz. It also packs the respectable Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset and a big 5,000mAh battery that is advertised to last up to three days on a single charge. Get it today at $80 off at Walmart.
$80 off (30%)
$189 99
$269 99
Buy at Walmart


Let’s set the records straight: the Nokia G400 doesn’t feature an LTPO display like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But neither does it have the same price tag as the super-premium Samsung flagship phone. In other words, this device is for people who either aren’t looking for much in their device or are on a tight budget.

Whatever your reason for considering this device, it shows off some great specs that, at least on paper, align it among the top choices in the budget phone market. Indeed, the smartphone showcases a beautiful FHD+ display with a surprisingly high refresh rate of 120Hz. In comparison, both OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Moto G Power (2022) have a display with a lower 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone also features a triple camera with a 48MP primary sensor. You shouldn’t expect to capture incredibly crisp and vivid pictures. Then again, the photo quality is just fine for the phone’s price bracket.

HMD Global equipped this smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery that’s advertised to last up to three days on a single charge. Also, the device is powered by the respectable Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset.

Still, what’s most impressive about this phone is that it features Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display from accidental damage. As if that’s not enough, Nokia didn’t back the wrong horse by choosing plastic and opted for a sturdy aluminum for the phone’s frame. That’s very impressive indeed, given the device’s price range.

When you think about it, the Nokia G400 packs a punch for its price. If you need a solid device and are OK with not-so-premium specs, you might want to check out the Walmart offer for this budget option.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Android malware apps master list — stay away from these titles at all costs
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless