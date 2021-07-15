Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone

Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone0
Although the teaser didn't show any parts of the phone, we did eventually obtained a picture of the handset soon after courtesy to … Nokia. The Finnish company inadvertently published an image of the Nokia XR20 on the community forums (via LoveNokia) and then quickly removed it.
Apart from the low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset believed to power its core, Nokia XR20 looks rather decent on paper. For example, the smartphone is said to boast a huge 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a dual-camera (48MP+13MP), 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a massive 4,630 mAh battery.
There's no word on availability and price yet, but Nokia XR20 is expected to be fully revealed on July 27, so stick around for more on this one.