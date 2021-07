Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Nokia teased a new smartphone a few days ago suggesting that its next device will feature a rugged design. According to the Finnish company, its upcoming 5G phone would not need a case for protection, which is why we can safely assume it's a rugged device.Although the teaser didn't show any parts of the phone, we did eventually obtained a picture of the handset soon after courtesy to … Nokia. The Finnish company inadvertently published an image of the Nokia XR20 on the community forums (via LoveNokia ) and then quickly removed it.The picture above shows the back side of the Nokia XR20 and it looks like our initial assumptions were correct – this is indeed a rugged smartphone. Based on the previous leaks, the Nokia XR20 isn't a top-of-the-line device, but rather a mid-range device.Apart from the low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset believed to power its core, Nokia XR20 looks rather decent on paper. For example, the smartphone is said to boast a huge 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a dual-camera (48MP+13MP), 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a massive 4,630 mAh battery.There's no word on availability and price yet, but Nokia XR20 is expected to be fully revealed on July 27, so stick around for more on this one.