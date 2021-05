Nokia's mid-end 5G smartphone is 30% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Price-wise, the Nokia 8.3 5G is closer to a flagship rather than a typical mid-range smartphone. Yes, the phone does feature 5G support, but there are a lot of 5G-enabled smartphones that cost a lot less and offer almost similar specs.Apart from that, Nokia 8 .3 5G is actually a decent smartphone, and one of the first to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. Not to mention that the phone boasts an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP) with Zeiss cinematic effects and a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ display.Although Nokia 8.3 5G hasn't been picked by any of the US carriers, customers can purchase it via multiple retailers across the country. It's important to mention that even though it comes unlocked, it will only work with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile , Cricket, Tracfone, and Simple Mobile. Sadly, the phone does not support AT&T 's 5G network.If you've been eyeing HMD's 5G smartphone but couldn't afford it, we have just the deal for you. Typically selling for $700, Nokia 8.3 5G is now 30% on Amazon, and what's even more exciting is that the discount is available outside the US too.