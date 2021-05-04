Nokia's mid-end 5G smartphone is 30% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apart from that, Nokia 8.3 5G is actually a decent smartphone, and one of the first to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. Not to mention that the phone boasts an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP) with Zeiss cinematic effects and a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ display.
If you've been eyeing HMD's 5G smartphone but couldn't afford it, we have just the deal for you. Typically selling for $700, Nokia 8.3 5G is now 30% on Amazon, and what's even more exciting is that the discount is available outside the US too.