$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Nokia Android Deals 5G

If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 04, 2021, 12:07 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
Although the Nokia 8.3 failed to make our comprehensive list of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021 for fairly obvious reasons, normally fetching an arguably excessive $700 with largely unremarkable specs in tow, speed-addicted bargain hunters may not want to completely disregard the 6.8-inch mid-ranger.

Not right now, at least, as Best Buy sells the Snapdragon 765-powered handset unlocked at a whopping $300 discount in a single Polar Night paint job. As special as this one-day-only offer may seem, B&H Photo Video actually managed to surpass it (by a little) all the way back in December 2020.

Nokia 8.3 5G

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Unlocked, Polar Night

$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Since then, however, the 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 hasn't dropped to $400 again, let alone below that mark, and currently, the phone is up for grabs at its full retail price through B&H while setting you back around 250 bucks less than that on Amazon... in "renewed" condition.

Naturally, the cheaper model available at Best Buy for $399.99 is brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, supporting 4G LTE and 5G speeds on both T-Mobile and AT&T. In addition to Qualcomm's reasonably powerful processor mentioned above, the Nokia 8.3 5G also has a generous 128 gigs of internal storage and 8GB RAM count going for it.

The excellent spec sheet (at least by $400 standards) includes a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (with Zeiss optics), a solid 24MP selfie shooter, hefty 4,500mAh battery, 18W fast charging capabilities, Android 11 software, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and an always handy microSD card slot as well.

All in all, it's hard not to view the Nokia 8.3 5G as a superior choice to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a 5G or Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G, but once again, you will need to hurry if this does indeed feel like the right pre-Prime Day 2021 deal for you.

Related phones

8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G View Full specs

User Score:

9.0
43%off $400 Special BestBuy $200 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
by Joshua Swingle,  0
As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
Vertical location data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Vertical location data for 911 calls demanded from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile by the FCC
Samsung patented a triple-folding phone; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Samsung patented a triple-folding phone; Take a look
Dear Apple, Google and Facebook, enough with this art style
by Radoslav Minkov,  7
Dear Apple, Google and Facebook, enough with this art style
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless