If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
Jun 04, 2021, 12:07 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although the Nokia 8
.3 failed to make our comprehensive list of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021
for fairly obvious reasons, normally fetching an arguably excessive $700 with largely unremarkable specs in tow, speed-addicted bargain hunters may not want to completely disregard the 6.8-inch mid-ranger.
Not right now, at least, as Best Buy sells the Snapdragon 765-powered handset unlocked at a whopping $300 discount in a single Polar Night paint job. As special as this one-day-only offer may seem, B&H Photo Video actually managed to surpass it
(by a little) all the way back in December 2020.
Since then, however, the 5G-enabled Nokia 8.3 hasn't dropped to $400 again, let alone below that mark, and currently, the phone is up for grabs at its full retail price through B&H while setting you back around 250 bucks less than that on Amazon... in "renewed" condition.
Naturally, the cheaper model available at Best Buy for $399.99 is brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, supporting 4G LTE and 5G speeds on both T-Mobile and AT&T. In addition to Qualcomm's reasonably powerful processor mentioned above, the Nokia 8.3 5G
also has a generous 128 gigs of internal storage and 8GB RAM count going for it.
The excellent spec sheet (at least by $400 standards) includes a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (with Zeiss optics), a solid 24MP selfie shooter, hefty 4,500mAh battery, 18W fast charging capabilities, Android 11 software, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and an always handy microSD card slot as well.
All in all, it's hard not to view the Nokia 8.3 5G
as a superior choice to the likes of Google's Pixel 4a 5G
or Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G
, but once again, you will need to hurry if this does indeed feel like the right pre-Prime Day 2021
deal for you.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!