HMD Global completes Android 10 rollout as Nokia 5.1 starts receiving update
Android 10 will roll out to users in waves
The update introduces a range of features including Dark Mode and Smart Reply for messaging apps. Owners of the Nokia 5.1 can expect enhanced location and privacy tools as well.
To ensure a smooth rollout, HMD Global is dispatching the update in waves. The first one includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
Around 10% of users in these markets will receive the Android 10 update today and by Sunday, October 11, the number will have grown to 50%. The remaining group of users will receive it by Tuesday, October 13.
However, this timeline doesn’t apply to people in India. There, users of the Nokia 5.1 are on track to receive the update by October 29 at the latest.
There’s no word yet on when Nokia 5.1 users in other markets will receive Android 10, but a second wave of updates should follow shortly after the first one has been completed next week.