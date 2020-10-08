Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Nokia Android Software updates

HMD Global completes Android 10 rollout as Nokia 5.1 starts receiving update

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 08, 2020, 10:55 AM
HMD Global completes Android 10 rollout as Nokia 5.1 starts receiving update
Hours after revealing its official Android 11 roadmap for Nokia smartphones, HMD Global has completed its impressive Android 10 roadmap by rolling out the update to the mid-range Nokia 5.1.

Android 10 will roll out to users in waves


The update introduces a range of features including Dark Mode and Smart Reply for messaging apps. Owners of the Nokia 5.1 can expect enhanced location and privacy tools as well.

To ensure a smooth rollout, HMD Global is dispatching the update in waves. The first one includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Around 10% of users in these markets will receive the Android 10 update today and by Sunday, October 11, the number will have grown to 50%. The remaining group of users will receive it by Tuesday, October 13.

However, this timeline doesn’t apply to people in India. There, users of the Nokia 5.1 are on track to receive the update by October 29 at the latest.

There’s no word yet on when Nokia 5.1 users in other markets will receive Android 10, but a second wave of updates should follow shortly after the first one has been completed next week.

Related phones

5.1
Nokia 5.1 View Full specs
$145 Amazon
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P18 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 2970 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G in this official video
Popular stories
Sony WF-SP800N review
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless