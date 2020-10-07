The affordable Nokia 3.1 is getting Android 10 in these countries
The most recent smartphone launched by HMD Global to be upgraded to Android 10 is the Nokia 3.1. The bad news is the update is not yet available worldwide, and it probably won't be available until next month.
According to HMD Global, just 10% of the Nokia 3.1 users in these countries will receive the update today, and 50% by October 10. All Nokia 3.1 users should receive the update by October 12. The Finnish company has yet to announce the second wave of countries where it will roll out the Nokia 3.1 Android 10 update.