Nokia Android Software updates

The affordable Nokia 3.1 is getting Android 10 in these countries

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 07, 2020, 6:43 PM
The affordable Nokia 3.1 is getting Android 10 in these countries
HMD Global seems to be the champion of Android updated, there's no doubt about it. The Finnish company updated almost all its smartphones going back to 2018 to Android 10, regardless of whether they're low-end or top-tier handsets.

The most recent smartphone launched by HMD Global to be upgraded to Android 10 is the Nokia 3.1. The bad news is the update is not yet available worldwide, and it probably won't be available until next month.

Here are all the countries where Nokia 3.1 users are eligible for an Android 10 update: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

According to HMD Global, just 10% of the Nokia 3.1 users in these countries will receive the update today, and 50% by October 10. All Nokia 3.1 users should receive the update by October 12. The Finnish company has yet to announce the second wave of countries where it will roll out the Nokia 3.1 Android 10 update.

Related phones

3.1
Nokia 3.1 View Full specs
$123
  • Display 5.2 inches 1440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB,
  • Battery 2990 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

