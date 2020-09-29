Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones leaks
You can check the picture above to see when exactly your Nokia smartphone will receive Android 11, or you can read below if what's in the image isn't too clear for you. Just like every other year, HMD Global will push Android 11 in waves, so here is a quick rundown of the situation:
- Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8.3 5G: Q4 2020 and early Q1 2021
- Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 4.2: Q1 2021
- Nokia 3.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2: Q1-Q2 2021
- Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView: Q2 2021
Since HMD Global decided to take down the document maybe some of the estimates will be modified. Well, at least we have an idea of what to expect from the Finnish company when it comes to Android 11 updates.