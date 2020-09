Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones leaks

Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8.3 5G: Q4 2020 and early Q1 2021

Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 4.2: Q1 2021

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2: Q1-Q2 2021

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView: Q2 2021

HMD Global did a little blunder recently when it decided to tweet the Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones and then delete it quickly afterward. That usually means that the company is not ready to commit to those dates highlighted in the document, so take the information with a grain of salt even if it comes through official channels.As many Nokia fans already know, HMD Global usually updates all its smartphones, regardless of the hardware inside. That being said, it's no surprise that we're seeing devices like Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1.3 on the list of devices eligible for an Android 11 upgrade.You can check the picture above to see when exactly your Nokia smartphone will receive Android 11, or you can read below if what's in the image isn't too clear for you. Just like every other year, HMD Global will push Android 11 in waves, so here is a quick rundown of the situation:Since HMD Global decided to take down the document maybe some of the estimates will be modified. Well, at least we have an idea of what to expect from the Finnish company when it comes to Android 11 updates.