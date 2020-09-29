iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Nokia Android Software updates

Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones leaks

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 29, 2020, 8:41 PM
Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones leaks
HMD Global did a little blunder recently when it decided to tweet the Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones and then delete it quickly afterward. That usually means that the company is not ready to commit to those dates highlighted in the document, so take the information with a grain of salt even if it comes through official channels.

As many Nokia fans already know, HMD Global usually updates all its smartphones, regardless of the hardware inside. That being said, it's no surprise that we're seeing devices like Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1.3 on the list of devices eligible for an Android 11 upgrade.

You can check the picture above to see when exactly your Nokia smartphone will receive Android 11, or you can read below if what's in the image isn't too clear for you. Just like every other year, HMD Global will push Android 11 in waves, so here is a quick rundown of the situation:

  • Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8.3 5G: Q4 2020 and early Q1 2021
  • Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 4.2: Q1 2021
  • Nokia 3.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2: Q1-Q2 2021
  • Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView: Q2 2021

Since HMD Global decided to take down the document maybe some of the estimates will be modified. Well, at least we have an idea of what to expect from the Finnish company when it comes to Android 11 updates.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed in Korea and on Verizon
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 Review
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T Pro 5G is officially not happening
Popular stories
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless