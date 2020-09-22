Nokia's latest low-cost smartphones and true wireless earbuds are all about that battery life





Obviously, we don't expect the Nokia 2 .4 and 3.4 to need as much time as their significantly more impressive 5G-enabled cousin to start selling around the world, although HMD has yet to share the official release dates of its latest low-end devices.





We're also not entirely sure if both these modest and undoubtedly affordable phones are headed to the US, following in the footsteps of a 2.3 model that is currently available stateside and a 3.2 variant that is not.

Stellar battery life and software support at an unbeatable price





Compared to the Nokia 2.3 , the 2.4 is larger and arguably prettier, with a 6.5-inch display in tow, a relatively small waterdrop-style notch, a "3D nano-textured cover" available in Dusk and Charcoal colors, and a "stunning finish."





Of course, there's nothing stunning about the design of this no doubt all-plastic handset if you pit it against the best $200+ options on the market right now, but the 4,500mAh battery is impressive by any standard, promising to deliver two days of use on a single charge, which probably wouldn't be possible without the frugal MediaTek Helio P22 processor powering the Nokia 2.4 and its energy-efficient 1600 x 720 pix res screen.









The other key selling point here is HMD's solemn vow to bring both Android 11 and 12 to the Nokia 2.4 down the line after pre-loading the device with Android 11, as well as roll out monthly security updates for three years starting from the phone's commercial debut.





That's not something you usually get in the sub-$150 segment, where we expect the 2.4 to sit with a 2GB RAM count, 32GB storage space, a 13 + 2MP dual rear-facing camera setup, single 5MP selfie shooter, dedicated Google Assistant button, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, micro USB port, and facial recognition.

One of the cheapest phones with a hole punch design?





Yes, ladies and gents, the Nokia 3 .4 has a hole punch instead of a notch, squeezing a slightly bigger 6.39-inch screen into essentially the same body as the 6.26-inch Nokia 3.2 . The build quality is also substantially improved, thanks to the use of a "fully recyclable diecast metal chassis", with a Snapdragon 460 SoC guaranteeing a nice performance upgrade as well.









In case you're wondering, that's the same chipset found under the hood of the recently announced Moto E7 Plus , so even though we don't know the official price point of the Nokia 3.4 yet, the phone will have some stiff competition to face around the $200 mark.





Naturally, Android 11 and 12 updates are guaranteed for this device too, which also promises to last two days between battery charges despite packing a little less juice than the 2.4, at 4,000mAh. The rear-facing camera system is considerably more versatile, including a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth shooter, and 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper also in tow and a fairly generous 64 gigs of internal storage space paired with 3 gigs of memory.

Lite earbuds with Pro battery life





You may not have been aware of this, but in addition to smartphones and feature phones, HMD Global also sells headphones under the Nokia brand. As the name suggests, the new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are a lower-cost and lower-end version of the original Nokia Power Earbuds, retaining the 5-hour battery life of the buds themselves while downgrading the incredible 150-hour endurance rating of the bundled charging case to "only" 30 hours.









That still amounts to a combined 35-hour battery life that eclipses the similar scores touted by Apple's industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro . And yes, just like the standard Nokia Power Earbuds, the Power Earbuds Lite are IPX7 rated for water protection. The OG Power Earbuds, by the way, are getting two new colors today, namely Polar Night and Mint.





Last but not necessarily least, the aptly named Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker is also stepping into the limelight today as the first of its kind, with an integrated microphone, four hours of continuous play time, and universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility on deck.