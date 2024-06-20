Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

No smartphones for over 429,000 students in Los Angeles: it's been voted

By
0comments
No smartphones for over 429,000 students in Los Angeles: it's been voted
Come January 2025, almost half a million students in California are expected to be barred from their smartphones.

That's because the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education voted to ban smartphones for its 429,000 students in an effort to shield kids from distractions and social media that hinder learning and harm mental health.

This comes just days after the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy advocated for adding warning labels to social media apps, highlighting their potential harm to young people, especially adolescents.

Now, the board of the second-largest U.S. school district approved a resolution with a 5-2 vote on the matter. They have 120 days to introduce a policy that prohibits student use of cellphones and social media platforms. This policy is slated to be in place by January 2025.

"I think we're going to be on the vanguard here, and students and this entire city and country are going to benefit as a result," said board member Nick Melvoin, who introduced the resolution.

L.A. school officials will deliberate on whether phones should be kept in pouches or lockers during school hours and what exceptions should be made for different age groups and students with learning or physical disabilities. They will also explore using technology to limit access to social media platforms and how the policy will handle various devices such as smartwatches.

Board member George McKenna opposed the resolution, worried that the policy would be overly restrictive. Board member Scott Schmerelson also voted "no", citing concerns about whether the ban would apply during non-instructional time and how enforcement would be managed. "I think it's going to be a full-time job being the police of the phone", Schmerelson said.

Last year, Florida, with approximately 2.8 million public school students, enacted a law requiring school districts to block student access to social media. Several other states have proposed similar measures.

Recommended Stories
While the research on mental health risks is still evolving, Surgeon General Murthy emphasized that the urgency of the issue demands immediate action. He referenced a study showing that adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media may be at increased risk of mental health issues. In addition, he pointed to a poll indicating that the average teen spends 4.8 hours per day on social media.

The L.A. school district noted additional evidence linking cellphone addiction to rising levels of anxiety and cyberbullying.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless