Can you guess the only phone among the top ten activated in the U.S. on Xmas that was not an iPhone?
Apparently, Santa and his elves prefer iOS to Android. According to research firm Flurry Analytics, the top nine devices activated on Christmas day in the U.S. were all iPhone models led by last year's iPhone 11. Overall, Christmas day smartphone activations were down 23% year-over-year. The decline is being blamed on the hit to the American economy caused by the COVID-19 virus. Traditionally, Chirstmas day is the largest single day for new smartphone activations. Flurry forecast a difficult December which was not a surprise considering the 7% unemployment rate in the states and the lower than usual number of November activations.
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- LG K30
The largest hike in Christmas day activations compared to the average during the week before was the 181% gain chalked up by the LG K300. Three iPhone models saw the number of units turned on during Christmas day decline compared to the number turned on during the week before Christmas. Those models were the iPhone 11 Pro Max (-6%), iPhone 8 Plus (-9%), and the iPhone 8 (-7%).
The weak U.S. economy caused by the pandemic was surely part of the reason why two budget phones did well on Christmas day. The iPhone SE (2020) and the LG K300 saw activations rise 34% and 181%. Flurry noted that "Typically, Apple’s highest-end devices surge at launch as early adopters rush out to buy the most advanced Apple smartphone available. As the masses slowly replace their old devices, the base model—this year the iPhone 12—typically gains in popularity...the iPhone 12 Pro Max had the strongest launch week out of any Apple iPhone device in the past three years, indicating a strong and long-lasting demand for their most premium smartphone."