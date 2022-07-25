NFL launches its mobile streaming service, here are all the details
Starting today, NFL fans can subscribe to its exclusive video streaming service available via the NFL app and the official website. Both Android and iOS users can download the mobile app from their respective app stores, but they will have to pay at least $4.99/month or $39.99/year to benefit from the new service.
Apart from the basic NFL+ streaming service, the National Football League offers hardcore fans the option to upgrade to NFL+ Premium for extra content like condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. The NFL+ Premium tier is double the cost of the NFL+ tier, as customers are required to pay $9.99/month or $79.99/year.
Below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium tiers:
NFL+
- Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices
- Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices
- Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season
- NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)
- $4.99/month or $39.99/year
NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)
- All features of NFL+
- Full game replays across devices (ad-free)
- Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)
- Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)
- $9.99/month or $79.99/year
According to NFL, starting with the Hall of Fame Game on August 4, fans will be able to stream live NFL games on their mobile and tablet devices with NFL+.
NFL doesn’t seem to have too much faith in the new streaming service, but it’s quite interested to “establish learning relationships.” In an interview with WSJ, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the company will “not judge this on whether we bust through 500,000 subscribers in the first five months.”
