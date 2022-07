NFL launches its mobile streaming service, here are all the details

NFL+

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

$4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

$9.99/month or $79.99/year

Starting today, NFL fans can subscribe to its exclusive video streaming service available via the NFL app and the official website . Both Android and iOS users can download the mobile app from their respective app stores, but they will have to pay at least $4.99/month or $39.99/year to benefit from the new service.Apart from the basic NFL+ streaming service, the National Football League offers hardcore fans the option to upgrade to NFL+ Premium for extra content like condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. The NFL+ Premium tier is double the cost of the NFL+ tier, as customers are required to pay $9.99/month or $79.99/year.Below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium tiers:(includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)According to NFL , starting with the Hall of Fame Game on August 4, fans will be able to stream live NFL games on their mobile and tablet devices with NFL+.NFL doesn’t seem to have too much faith in the new streaming service, but it’s quite interested to “.” In an interview with WSJ , NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the company will “.”