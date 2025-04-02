The next Galaxy Ring could pioneer a massive battery revolution for Samsung’s wearables

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Last year, Samsung introduced its first-ever smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, promising up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and in our experience, it lasted about five days before dropping to 20%, which is quite ok. However, battery life varies by size, with smaller rings running out faster, which isn’t exactly ideal, but that might not be an issue with the next model.

A new report (translated source) suggests that Samsung is planning to equip the Galaxy Ring 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) with solid-state batteries. These batteries can pack more energy into the same space, which could mean longer battery life.

They also offer better conductivity, which means potentially speeding up charging times. And this is definitely something that would be a welcome improvement since the current model takes a sluggish 80 minutes to fully charge.


Moreover, solid-state batteries don’t rely on flammable liquid electrolyte like traditional lithium-ion batteries, which makes them safer with less risk of leaks or fires. They also degrade more slowly, which could help extend the overall lifespan of the next Galaxy Ring.

While Samsung Electro-Mechanics has already developed tiny solid-state batteries for wearables, packing an energy density of 200Wh/L, now, the company is reportedly working on boosting that number to 360Wh/L for the next-gen Galaxy Ring.



In fact, the Galaxy Ring will be Samsung’s first product to feature a solid-state battery, with a launch expected in the fourth quarter of this year. But that might be just the beginning.

The Galaxy Buds could be next in line, potentially getting solid-state power in late 2026, followed by the Galaxy Watch lineup in 2027. However, there is no talk of solid-state batteries coming to Galaxy smartphones – at least, not yet.

That being said, switching to solid-state batteries might drive up the price of the next Galaxy Ring (and potentially to the other wearables adopting them). The tech is still expensive to produce, which could make an already pricey device (the Galaxy Ring costs $400) even more costly.

And actually, Samsung isn’t the only one eyeing this technology. Apple’s battery supplier, TDK, made headlines last year with a breakthrough in solid-state battery tech, claiming it could achieve 100 times the volumetric energy density of its current solution. So, it looks like solid-state batteries could be the future and we might start seeing them pop up in more devices soon.

Tsveta Ermenkova
