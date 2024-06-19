Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple supplier creates safe solid-state battery with 100x the energy density

By
0comments
Apple supplier creates safe solid-state battery with 100x the energy density
Apple's battery cell supplier TDK has announced a solid-state battery energy density breakthrough that will create cells with 100x the volumetric density of its current solution.

This would effectively bring high-capacity batteries compliant with the new EU regulations, which require coin cell type batteries in devices like the earphones and watches to be rechargeable and replaceable.

The new TDK CeraCharge solid-state battery cell hits very high volumetric energy density of 1,000 Wh/L and is on top of that safer than conventional batteries, which is important for wearables like the Apple AirPods or Apple Watch that come in direct contact with the user's skin.

It remains to be seen if the future AirPods or Apple Watch editions will take advantage of the new solid-state battery cells, but TDK explains how it was able to achieve the breakthrough.

As many solid-state battery makers, TDK leveraged an oxide-based solid electrolyte and added lithium alloy anodes. The solid oxide electrolyte is not flammable like its liquid electrolyte counterpart in current Li-ion batteries, so it makes the CeraCharge battery "extremely safe," but that could be said for basically all batteries done with a solid electrolyte. 

Still, battery safety is even more important for wearables that people have on them at all times. TDK now plans to bring the cells to mass production, and will try to increase the capacity of its new solid-state battery further, so that it can provide longer battery life to the earbuds and smartwatches which will carry it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless