The next Apple Watch could offer rugged design, target athletes
A Casio G-Shock-inspired Apple Watch for athletes
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing. The wearable would be targeted at athletes, hikers, and other people that use smartwatches in extreme environments.
Feature-wise the device would be no different from existing Apple Watch products, so customers can expect the usual watch faces, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and workout modes. This also means that the rugged Apple Watch should be one of the best smartwatches available, like its mainstream siblings.
The Apple Watch 'Explorer Edition' might launch in late 2021
People familiar with the matter claim the Tim Cook-led company has discussed introducing the possible Apple Watch variant, which is often referred to as ‘Explorer Edition,’ in late 2021 or 2022.
If that were to happen, an introduction alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 this September, or the Series 8 in September 2022, could be on the cards. It’s important to note that a timeline hasn’t been set in stone, though, and the product could still be delayed or scrapped entirely.
This happened once before in 2015, after the launch of the original Apple Watch when Apple also explored the idea of a rugged version.