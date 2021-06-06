New Weather Strip app for iOS gives users plenty of weather data at a glance
Weather apps are a dime a dozen in the Apple App Store and most are from names that you have probably already heard of with forecasts that you probably trust such as The Weather Channel, AccuWeather and more. Last week, a new weather app titled Weather Strip was released for the iPhone and iPad. The app shows a week-long hourly timeline with the forecast temperature for each hour along with the forecast precipitation percentage, the percentage of cloud cover expected, the current UV rating, wind and humidity, and more.
Weather Strip says "We take privacy seriously with NO ads, NO tracking, and NO third-party analytics. We only store location data on your local device, and we always use approximated locations when requesting weather forecasts...We also respect your data plan, with optional background app refresh that automatically learns your habits, and the ability to view your recent forecasts even when your connection drops."
Instead of using your exact location to give you your forecast, Weather Strip relies on approximated locations. The app requires iOS 12.4 or higher, iPadOS 13 or higher, and sure, no one in their right mind wants or needs to pay for a weather app. But first of all, no one ever said that your's truly was ever in his right mind.