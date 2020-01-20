Google tests new share sheet for Chrome with screenshot editor and QR code generator
Some app developers have developed an alternative non-native share sheet for their Android apps. Google has been doing this with some of its own apps like YouTube, Maps, News, and Photos. And now it appears that Chrome will be joining this group. Similar to the share sheets used on Maps, Photos, and News, the Chrome share sheet being developed has two rows. The top one has actions related to Chrome such as a copy link, a screenshot editor and a QR code generator. The bottom row lists other apps to share a website to. The rows scroll from left to right and vice versa.
Many of the features on the top row are not yet functional. We'd love to see what the screenshot editor will be able to do, but that will have to wait until Google has finished developing Chrome's new share sheet.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):