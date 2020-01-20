Android Software updates Apps Google

Google tests new share sheet for Chrome with screenshot editor and QR code generator

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 20, 2020, 9:35 PM
Google tests new share sheet for Chrome with screenshot editor and QR code generator
Some app developers have developed an alternative non-native share sheet for their Android apps. Google has been doing this with some of its own apps like YouTube, Maps, News, and Photos. And now it appears that Chrome will be joining this group. Similar to the share sheets used on Maps, Photos, and News, the Chrome share sheet being developed has two rows. The top one has actions related to Chrome such as a copy link, a screenshot editor and a QR code generator. The bottom row lists other apps to share a website to. The rows scroll from left to right and vice versa.

The only way to see this share sheet right now is if you are sharing from the unstable Chrome Canary app; the latter will show experimental features being tested for Chrome by Google. To generate this share sheet you first need to install the Chrome Canary app. Then go to Chrome://flags. From the search box go to #chrome-sharing-hub and enable it. Then go to #chrome-share-screenshot and enable that one too. Reboot the browser and you're ready to test it out. Share a website and you'll see the share sheet being tested for Chrome.


Many of the features on the top row are not yet functional. We'd love to see what the screenshot editor will be able to do, but that will have to wait until Google has finished developing Chrome's new share sheet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

oneplus-8-pro-live-photo-shows-three-different-refresh-rates-to-choose-from
OnePlus 8 Pro live photo shows the refresh rate choices that users will have
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-prices-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
new-galaxy-S20-ultra-5g-render-surfaces
It's a beauty and a beast! New render surfaces of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
android-r-spotted-on-a-pixel-4
"R" you ready? Pixel 4 running the next Android developer preview is spotted
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-specs-cameras-leak
Detailed Galaxy S20 series spec sheet reveals all: camera, battery, processor, more
Sony-has-some-of-the-best-gadgets-hiding-behind-some-of-the-worst-names-in-the-industry
Sony should fix this problem with its gadgets right now
Galaxy-S20-Ultra-Plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Note-10-Size-comparison-design
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
huawei-p40-pro-premium-edition-design-renders-leak
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless