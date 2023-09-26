New Pixel 8 Pro leak suggests that Obsidian color will have a matte finish
In yet another round of leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 8 series, we have come across new images that depict the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro in its black colorway, which in the past has been named "Obsidian." In the leak, if accurate, we can clearly see that this time around we may be getting a matte black instead.
The Vietnamese doesn't disappoint me in terms of leaking the Pixels pic.twitter.com/nIz3d6vwC4— No name (@chunvn8888) September 26, 2023
The leak appears to originate from a Vietnamese Facebook Leaks page as well as the X link above. It is unclear how accurate this leak is, but it does seem to line up with earlier leaked renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. One thing to note is that the photo depicting the front display does not show a perfectly aligned bezel, calling into question the validity of the photo, so bear in mind that this information should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.
However, should this information turn out to be legit, it would definitely please Google Pixel fans who have been clamoring for a matte glass back Pixel, particularly in black. The Google Pixel Fold does have this finish, which was a pleasant change for most and perhaps the inspiration to follow through with this finish in future Pixel slab devices.
Also unknown is whether this same matte finish applies to the other colorways the Google Pixel 8 series have been shown to come in. The leaked renders and sneak peek photos from the Google Store suggest that the Sky Blue and Peony Rose colors will be glossy, as these will be the wildcard — or perhaps Google Store exclusive — colors this time around. As a Google Pixel fan I would definitely welcome all of the colors in matte rather than glossy, as I definitely preferred the matte "Oh So Orange" Pixel 4 to the glossy "Coral" Pixel 7a.
