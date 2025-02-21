New listing puts this Samsung tablet in budget powerhouse territory
Referential image of Galaxy Tab S9 FE | Image credit — Samsung
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE has been spotted in various certifications and benchmark databases, revealing key details about its potential specs and release. These listings suggest a more affordable tablet option is on the horizon, following the release of the Tab S10 Ultra and Plus models. The Tab S10 FE appears poised to continue Samsung's trend of offering a range of tablet choices to suit different budgets.
The Geekbench database listing for the Tab S10 FE, bearing the model number SM-X626B, suggests a global release of the device. The benchmark scores hint at the tablet's processing power, with single-core scores around 1,390 and multi-core scores around 3,962. This performance is believed to be driven by the Exynos 1580 chipset, the successor to the Exynos 1480. This same chipset is also rumored to be in the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G smartphone, which has shown similar benchmark results. The Exynos 1580 features a combination of cores with varying clock speeds, including a prime core at 2.91 GHz, three cores at 2.60 GHz, and four cores at 1.95 GHz, along with the Xclipse 540 GPU.
The Geekbench listing also indicates the Tab S10 FE will launch with Android 15. The device is listed with approximately 7.25GB of RAM, which will likely be marketed as 8GB. The build number listed on Geekbench, AP3A.240905.015.A2.X626BXXU1AYBD, offers further insight into the device's software configuration.
Separate Bluetooth SIG certifications have revealed additional model numbers, seemingly confirming the existence of both Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants of the Tab S10 FE. The SM-X520 model number is associated with the Wi-Fi-only version. Multiple model numbers, including SM-X528U, SM-X526B, SM-X526C, SM-X526E, and SM-X526N, are linked to the 5G variant, each corresponding to different regional markets. A further model number, SM-X620, has also surfaced, potentially indicating a "Plus" version of the Tab S10 FE with 5G connectivity. This naming convention aligns with previous Samsung tablet releases.
A listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) further suggests that India will be among the regions where the Tab S10 FE will be available. While an official launch date remains unconfirmed, speculation points towards a release in the second quarter of 2025, possibly alongside the Galaxy A56, given their shared chipset. The anticipated price is rumored to be similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, placing it in the mid-range tablet market.
It's interesting to see how Samsung is continuing to refine its tablet offerings. The Tab S10 FE appears to be a solid option for those seeking a balance of performance and affordability. The use of the Exynos 1580 chipset will be a key factor in its overall performance and efficiency, and the availability of both Wi-Fi and 5G versions will also cater to a broader audience. As someone who uses tablets for both productivity and entertainment, the Tab S10 FE's specifications seem promising. The potential price point will likely be a major deciding factor for many consumers.
