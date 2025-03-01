New leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+ tablet reveal a huge screen and flagship looks





This modern look consists of a flat frame and symmetrical screen borders. The device is also expected to measure around 300.5 mm in length, 194.7 mm in width, and 6 mm in thickness. This slim design is paired with an aluminum body, aiming for durability while keeping the weight manageable.





Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. | Images credit — SammyGuru and OnLeaks





The screen is anticipated to be approximately 13.1 inches, though the specific display technology—whether AMOLED or IPS LCD—remains unknown. For reference, the previous Tab S9 FE+ had a 12.4-inch display and weighed 628 grams, suggesting the new model will likely stay under 700 grams. This size would also make the S10 FE+ larger than the 2024 13" iPad Pro

Audio features include a dual-speaker system, with speakers positioned on the top and bottom of the tablet. A single rear camera is integrated into the back, keeping the design simple. A magnetic connector is also present. Internally, the tablet is projected to use the Exynos 1580 chipset, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. S Pen support is expected, and the tablet will likely ship with One UI 7 .0, incorporating Galaxy AI features.







