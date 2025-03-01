New leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+ tablet reveal a huge screen and flagship looks
Samsung's rumored new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, is once again on the radar. As such, today a brand-new leak has surfaced in the form of high quality renders. These reveal a large screen within a thin and light build, maintaining a look consistent with Samsung’s recent high-end tablets.
This modern look consists of a flat frame and symmetrical screen borders. The device is also expected to measure around 300.5 mm in length, 194.7 mm in width, and 6 mm in thickness. This slim design is paired with an aluminum body, aiming for durability while keeping the weight manageable.
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. | Images credit — SammyGuru and OnLeaks
The screen is anticipated to be approximately 13.1 inches, though the specific display technology—whether AMOLED or IPS LCD—remains unknown. For reference, the previous Tab S9 FE+ had a 12.4-inch display and weighed 628 grams, suggesting the new model will likely stay under 700 grams. This size would also make the S10 FE+ larger than the 2024 13" iPad Pro.
Audio features include a dual-speaker system, with speakers positioned on the top and bottom of the tablet. A single rear camera is integrated into the back, keeping the design simple. A magnetic connector is also present. Internally, the tablet is projected to use the Exynos 1580 chipset, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. S Pen support is expected, and the tablet will likely ship with One UI 7.0, incorporating Galaxy AI features.
The FE+ model represents a continuation of Samsung’s strategy to provide larger-screen devices. The focus on a thin and light design, combined with a large display, indicates an emphasis on portability and media consumption. The inclusion of the Exynos 1580 chipset suggests a balance between performance and efficiency. The integration of One UI 7.0 and Galaxy AI features points towards an effort to provide a software experience aligned with Samsung’s other recent devices.
For those who use tablets for work or entertainment, this upcoming model could be an interesting option. The larger screen and slim build could make it suitable for content consumption, and the potential integration of Galaxy AI features might also offer new ways to interact with the device. It will be important to see how the actual performance and display quality compare to other tablets in this category.
