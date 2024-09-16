A new leak shows Samsung's range of cases for the Galaxy S24 FE
Up Next:
Samsung's soon-to-be-launched budget-friendly smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, has been in the spotlight with numerous leaks detailing its design, specifications, and even its expected pricing. Now, a fresh leak has emerged, giving us a sneak peek at some of its official accessories.
Apparently, Samsung will bring four different types of cases for its next Fan Edition model:
The Korean tech giant will also offer an Anti-Reflecting Film that not only guards your display but also reduces reflections, helping to keep your screen clear and easy to read even in bright conditions.
All the cases are expected to come in various colors and styles. For instance, the classic silicone case that Samsung fans know and love will be available in shades of Blue, Gray, Green, White, and Yellow. These options are designed to match the colors of the phone itself, which should be available in:
Galaxy S24 FE is coming, and even more details surface
Apparently, Samsung will bring four different types of cases for its next Fan Edition model:
- Silicone case
- Standing Grip case
- Smart View Wallet case
- Flipsuit case
The Korean tech giant will also offer an Anti-Reflecting Film that not only guards your display but also reduces reflections, helping to keep your screen clear and easy to read even in bright conditions.
All the cases are expected to come in various colors and styles. For instance, the classic silicone case that Samsung fans know and love will be available in shades of Blue, Gray, Green, White, and Yellow. These options are designed to match the colors of the phone itself, which should be available in:
- Black
- Gray
- Light blue
- Light green
- Yellow
The classic silicone case in the colors it should be available in.
The Standing Grip case is crafted from plastic, but its real highlight is the handy strap on the back. It's cleverly concealed, but when you need a little extra grip, just pop it out, and you'll have a solid hold on your phone.
The Standing Grip case in three colors.
Now, let's move on to the Smart View Wallet case, which offers solid screen protection with a flap that covers the entire display. However, a small window in the top-right corner keeps a portion of the screen accessible. Inside, you'll find a wallet section where you can stash cards or cash, making it super convenient for on-the-go use.
The Smart View Wallet case in Black, Dark Blue, Green and White.
According to the report, the Flipsuit Case will be available in two styles for the Galaxy S24 FE, giving users some fun customization options.
Samsung might offer at least two styles for the Flipsuit Case.
Now, let's be honest – most of us use cases on our phones. While it would be great if our devices were tough enough to handle daily life without any protection, that is just not the reality for most of us. So, I think it is awesome that manufacturers provide such a range of versatile options to pick from.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: