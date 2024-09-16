A new leak shows Samsung's range of cases for the Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24 FE is coming, and even more details surface

Silicone case

Standing Grip case

Smart View Wallet case

Flipsuit case

Black

Gray

Light blue

Light green

Yellow





The classic silicone case in the colors it should be available in.











The Standing Grip case in three colors.



Now, let's move on to the Smart View Wallet case, which offers solid screen protection with a flap that covers the entire display. However, a small window in the top-right corner keeps a portion of the screen accessible. Inside, you'll find a wallet section where you can stash cards or cash, making it super convenient for on-the-go use. Now, let's move on to the Smart View Wallet case, which offers solid screen protection with a flap that covers the entire display. However, a small window in the top-right corner keeps a portion of the screen accessible. Inside, you'll find a wallet section where you can stash cards or cash, making it super convenient for on-the-go use.







The Smart View Wallet case in Black, Dark Blue, Green and White.

According to the report, the Flipsuit Case will be available in two styles for the Galaxy S24 FE , giving users some fun customization options.

Samsung might offer at least two styles for the Flipsuit Case.