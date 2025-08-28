Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

A new leak just exposed Galaxy Tab S11 pricing details, plus Samsung's adding a cheaper variant you might want

The leaked numbers reveal Samsung's tablet strategy, and it's more interesting than you'd expect.

Samsung just confirmed its next Unpacked event, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE and the new Galaxy Tab S11 series. Yep, mark your calendars for September 4, because that is when all these new devices will hit the stage. 

We’ve already seen tons of leaks about these gadgets, and now a new one fills in one of the last missing pieces we usually care about: price.

The same source that hinted there might be no price hike for the Galaxy S25 FE also shared the US prices for the new Galaxy tablets. While we’ve seen these numbers before, it is nice to have another source to back them up – and this leak also reveals one more interesting detail.

Here is the list of recommended prices for the upcoming tablets:

  • Galaxy Tab S11 (12GB/256GB, Wi-Fi): $859.99
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (16GB/1TB, Wi-Fi): $1,699.99
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (12GB/256GB, Wi-Fi): $1,199.99
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (12GB/512GB, Wi-Fi): $1,399.99
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Enterprise Edition (12GB/128GB, Wi-Fi): $809.99

Notice anything unusual? Yep – there is a Galaxy Tab S11 Enterprise Edition, and it is cheaper than the rest but also comes with less storage. This seems to be a new variant from Samsung aimed at business users. Enterprise Edition tablets are usually designed to be more durable, ready to handle heavy use in the field.

The upcoming models appeared on the website of IT solutions company SHI, with each model’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) listed. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Are you planning to upgrade to a Galaxy Tab S11?

Vote View Result

Also, there is no Plus model this year, something we already expected. Last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 lineup only had Plus and Ultra versions, but this time we are getting a regular, Ultra and the new Enterprise Edition.

The Ultra’s price hasn’t changed from last year, which is great for anyone planning to upgrade. The regular Tab S11 is about $60 more than the previous regular model from the Galaxy Tab S9 series. We still don’t know if cellular variants will be available in the US, but it seems likely.

This time around, Samsung seems to have something for everyone. For those willing to spend more, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra promises a lot: a huge, high-quality display, a super-powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, and a big 11,600mAh battery packed into a surprisingly thin and not-so-heavy body.

The Galaxy S11 Ultra is expected to be super thin and have a huge display.

For those looking for something more affordable – though $800 isn’t exactly cheap – the regular and Enterprise models provide options. And if you are open to other brands, don’t forget to check out our best Android tablets list.

The OnePlus Pad 3, for example, is a strong option, priced at just $669 – well below the $1,000+ price tags of Samsung and Apple’s premium tablets. Compared to its predecessor, the Pad 2, this third-gen model steps things up with a bigger 13.2-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, updated software features, and redesigned accessories that make it even more versatile.


