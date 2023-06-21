Yet another source saying no new iPhone SE in 2024: maybe 2025?
Apple has tried to enter the mid-range phone market with the iPhone SE several times now, but it seems the company is not planning to release a new generation in 2024. At least that is what Barclays analysts Tom O'Malley and Blayne Curtis said to MacRumors in a shared research note.
The information comes as a result of what the analysts claim were multiple conversations with companies that are part of Apple's supply chain. In addition to this information, and more precisely as a deduction, the two analysts point it out as a potential sign that Apple is not ready with its own 5G modem, meaning it would still have to use Qualcomm as its supplier.
One of the main criticisms regarding the last iPhone SE from 2022 was that it had a body that is too outdated. Of course, you got a powerful chipset inside (the A15 Bionic) and an impressive camera for the price, but the massive bezels and tiny display made it look like it belonged in a museum.
Unfortunately, though, the iPhone SE's release schedule is a bit unreliable. The first iteration came out back in 2016, the next in 2020, and the third generation released in 2022. In other words, we can't know for sure when Apple would decide to come out with a new version, but if word gets out that its own 5G modem is ready, it would be a good sign that a new iPhone SE would come soon after.
Given some of the rumors from another popular analyst by the name Ming-Chi Kuo, which describe the next iPhone SE adopting the body of an iPhone 14, Apple could very well be waiting for its own 5G modem to be ready. Why? Well, an iPhone SE is meant to be budget friendly, both for Apple and its customers, and an in-house modem would save the company some manufacturing costs.
If Apple really goes with an iPhone 14 look, however, it would, at the very least, mean a larger and more seamless display. It should also mean dropping Touch ID and replacing it with Face ID.
