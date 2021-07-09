$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Apple Wearables

Latest ad shows how the Apple Watch can help you quickly find a missing iPhone

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Latest ad shows how the Apple Watch can help you quickly find a missing iPhone
One of the best Apple Watch features might not save your life, but it is a lifesaver. Ping iPhone allows an Apple Watch owner to find a missing iOS handset by pinging the phone via a paired Apple Watch. To use this feature, all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom of the Apple Watch screen to reveal the Control Center.

Once the Control Center is on the watch screen, simply tap on the iPhone icon and, in a flash, you'll hear your iPhone pinging (if it is nearby and the battery hasn't died). Follow the source of the sound and you will soon see your handset. It is a quick and simple way to find a missing iPhone.

Apple decided to promote this feature in its latest ad for the device, although it might also be considered an Apple Watch ad. The 60-second commercial, which will probably be edited to create a 30-second spot as well, starts by showing off a two-lane road in the country. We also see a truck being driven by a crusty old farmer traveling with a dog sitting beside him. He looks like he is trying to remember where he has been as he shifts the truck to reverse.



Spotting a haystack, he drives off the road and onto a field with his trusty canine at his side. The dog walks over to the haystack and starts barking. After staring at the haystack, the farmer rolls up his sleeve to reveal his Apple Watch. We see him tap his Apple Watch and instantly the pinging starts. Reaching blindly into the haystack, the cowboy finds his iPhone and we have a happy ending.

And as the iPhone is placed in its owner's back pocket, up comes the tagline: "Relax, it's iPhone +Apple Watch."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus Buds Pro are unconventionally confirmed for a July 22 launch
Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch
by Anam Hamid,  0
Nokia's rugged 5G midranger gets closer to launch
OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why
The mid-range Motorola Edge 20 5G could be a lot cheaper than its forerunner
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The mid-range Motorola Edge 20 5G could be a lot cheaper than its forerunner
Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models
by Anam Hamid,  1
Leaked dummies might be the closest approximation to official iPhone 13 models
M1 battery life was so good, Apple marketing thought it was a bug
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
M1 battery life was so good, Apple marketing thought it was a bug
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless