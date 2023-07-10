New iPhone commercial promotes the longest battery life on an iPhone (yet)

With the clock ticking down toward the expected September unveiling of the next-generation iPhone models, Apple has taken to the airwaves with not one, but two new commercials in an attempt to persuade consumers to lower Apple and its partners' inventories of iPhone 14 series units before the new phones need the shelf space. Interestingly, one of the advertisements is for the lowest-selling among the four iPhone 14 models , the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple promotes the largest battery ever placed inside an iPhone













The iPhone 14 Plus is for those who want the big screen and battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro Max but without paying the price of that model. The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (although it is not exactly the same panel used on the pricier unit) and it does come with the largest battery ever put inside an iPhone. At 4325mAh, the battery powering the iPhone 14 Plus has a slightly larger capacity than the 4323mAh cell inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max.





If you don't mind not having the Dynamic Island and a telephoto lens among other things, you can save $200 by purchasing the iPhone 14 Plus instead of the comparable iPhone 14 Pro Max model. And to make sure that those still in the market for a new iPhone 14 model consider the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple created a new ad that focuses on the handset's long battery life. Called "Battery for Miles," the ad shows a farmer driving a tractor on a long road that continues straight as far as the eye can see.





For some reason, the tractor is pulling a giant pumpkin behind it, and with the Ludacris song "Two Miles An Hour" playing in the background, the only sign of life we see other than the farmer and his tractor is a cow on the grass field alongside the road. Attached to the tractor is the iPhone 14 Plus and we can hear the Maps app say "In 102 miles continue straight" which draws an eyebrow-lifting reaction from the farmer. Cue the tagline: "Our longest battery life. Relax, it's iPhone 14 Plus."

The new Crash Detection feature for the iPhone 14 line is the subject of another new ad











The second spot, titled "Crash Test," shows off the new Crash Detection feature by showing a crash test dummy driving a car that is in the middle of a controlled crash. Some of the action is in slow motion and the tune in the background is the appropriate "You Can't Hurt Me No More" by Gene Chandler." Finally, the test is over and as the car comes to a stop, the camera moves in on the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro attached to the dashboard.





The display reads, "It looks like you've been in a crash." Under those words, the screen says, "iPhone will trigger Emergency SOS if you don't respond." Again, cue the tagline: "Crash Detection. Relax, it's iPhone 14 Pro." The feature is actually found on all four iPhone 14 models.





Returning to the iPhone "Plus" model for a second, we could see the iPhone 15 Plus add the Dynamic Island and the 48MP Wide camera found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. On the other hand, the latter will be one of just two phones to be powered by a 3nm chipset this year.







The new A17 Bionic will be found inside the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro and no other handsets will feature an SoC manufactured using the 3nm process node which makes the silicon more powerful and energy-efficient. The iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped instead with the hand-me-down 4nm A16 Bionic currently used on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

And the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only 2023 iPhone (and the first ever) to sport a periscope lens which will increase the optical zoom capabilities of the telephoto camera from the current 3x to 5x-6x. Of course, the iPhone 15 Plus won't carry a telephoto lens. Choosing between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Plus will be a personal matter.

