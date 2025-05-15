New Huawei Watch 5 lands with smarter sensors and luxury-level build

Sand Gold

Beige

Green

White





The 42mm Huawei Watch 5 in all the available colors – Sand Gold, Beige, Green and White. | Image credit – Huawei





Black

Titanium Purple

Titanium Silver

Titanium Brown





The bigger 46mm Watch 5 in the colors listed above – Black, Purple, Silver and Brown. | Image credit – Huawei

Meanwhile, the 46mm model is available in:As you can see by the marketing names of the color options, the bigger model features aerospace-grade titanium, which is super light and strong. Meanwhile, the smaller one uses 904L stainless steel – the same stuff luxury watches use. Both have a sapphire glass screen that is tough against scratches and wear.For straps, you can pick from titanium, fluoroelastomer or a new composite that looks and feels like leather but is waterproof, stain-resistant and odor-free. The leather-style straps come in denim beige and silk purple, so you can match your style easily.Ok, enough about the looks. This watch packs Huawei's TruSense System with the new Multi-sensing X-TAP tech powered by their Distributed Sensor Module. What does that mean?