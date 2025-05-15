New Huawei Watch 5 lands with smarter sensors and luxury-level build
With offline maps, diving support, ECG tracking, and a titanium design, it’s built for serious fitness fans.
Up Next:
Huawei just launched a bunch of new gear across wearables, audio and tablets. We've got the new FreeBuds 6 that start a new chapter in Huawei's premium audio portfolio, the 12.2 -inch MatePad Pro with a new anti-glare display, plus the Fit 4 series and the Huawei Watch 5, which we will dive into now.
Yep, the Watch 5 sticks with the smooth, polished look but now comes in two sizes: 46mm and 42mm. It comes in several different colors, depending on the size. The smaller 42mm Watch 5 comes in:
For straps, you can pick from titanium, fluoroelastomer or a new composite that looks and feels like leather but is waterproof, stain-resistant and odor-free. The leather-style straps come in denim beige and silk purple, so you can match your style easily.
Ok, enough about the looks. This watch packs Huawei's TruSense System with the new Multi-sensing X-TAP tech powered by their Distributed Sensor Module. What does that mean?
The Huawei Watch 5 is the latest in the Chinese tech giant's smartwatch lineup and it brings some cool new tech like Multi-sensing X-TAP, advanced health tracking, smarter gesture controls and that sleek design the previous Huawei Watch generations are known for.
Yep, the Watch 5 sticks with the smooth, polished look but now comes in two sizes: 46mm and 42mm. It comes in several different colors, depending on the size. The smaller 42mm Watch 5 comes in:
- Sand Gold
- Beige
- Green
- White
The 42mm Huawei Watch 5 in all the available colors – Sand Gold, Beige, Green and White. | Image credit – Huawei
Meanwhile, the 46mm model is available in:
- Black
- Titanium Purple
- Titanium Silver
- Titanium Brown
The bigger 46mm Watch 5 in the colors listed above – Black, Purple, Silver and Brown. | Image credit – Huawei
As you can see by the marketing names of the color options, the bigger model features aerospace-grade titanium, which is super light and strong. Meanwhile, the smaller one uses 904L stainless steel – the same stuff luxury watches use. Both have a sapphire glass screen that is tough against scratches and wear.
For straps, you can pick from titanium, fluoroelastomer or a new composite that looks and feels like leather but is waterproof, stain-resistant and odor-free. The leather-style straps come in denim beige and silk purple, so you can match your style easily.
Ok, enough about the looks. This watch packs Huawei's TruSense System with the new Multi-sensing X-TAP tech powered by their Distributed Sensor Module. What does that mean?
You should get fast and accurate health monitoring right from your fingertip, not just your wrist. It combines ECG, PPG and tactile sensors into one system, giving you deeper health insights way quicker than before.
Gesture controls get a boost, too, now supporting "Double Slide" and "Double Tap," making it easier to use when you can't touch the screen much (and we all have these moments, right?). These gestures even work with some third-party apps, like voice calls on social platforms, which can be super convenient.
Battery life is also solid (well, at least on paper) with the 46mm lasting up to 4.5 days and the 42mm about 3 days on Standard Mode. Switch to Battery Saver and those numbers should jump to 11 and 7 days. As for connectivity, the Watch supports eSIM, which means you can stay connected without your phone, which is perfect for busy or outdoor days.
The Huawei Watch 5 starts at £399.99 (around $530 when directly converted) and is available now through the Huawei Store. While the Chinese tech giant hasn't officially said if it is coming to the United States, the previous model showed up on Amazon and other retailers – so chances are, this one will, too. And if not, there is always the import route if you are eager to get yourself the new smartwatch.
The X-TAP tech also senses different pressure levels, so you can interact with the watch in new ways. Hold the X-TAP sensor for 3 seconds and you get a One-Tap Health Glance – a full health report covering 9 key metrics like heart rate variability and blood oxygen, all delivered in just a minute.
Recommended Stories
Battery life is also solid (well, at least on paper) with the 46mm lasting up to 4.5 days and the 42mm about 3 days on Standard Mode. Switch to Battery Saver and those numbers should jump to 11 and 7 days. As for connectivity, the Watch supports eSIM, which means you can stay connected without your phone, which is perfect for busy or outdoor days.
The Huawei Watch 5 starts at £399.99 (around $530 when directly converted) and is available now through the Huawei Store. While the Chinese tech giant hasn't officially said if it is coming to the United States, the previous model showed up on Amazon and other retailers – so chances are, this one will, too. And if not, there is always the import route if you are eager to get yourself the new smartwatch.
Just a heads-up, though – Huawei devices still don't support some Google apps and services and importing can come with a few trade-offs. That might include limited warranty coverage, possible feature restrictions and less consistent software support, which is not ideal. So weigh that before hitting "buy."
Things that are NOT allowed: