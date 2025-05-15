Huawei’s new Watch Fit 4 Pro is packed with outdoor features and pro-level health tools
With offline maps, diving support, ECG tracking, and a titanium design, it’s built for serious fitness fans.
Huawei launched several new products today and along with the new Watch 5, it also dropped the new Watch Fit 4 series. So if you are not into the round watch look and want something sleek and square, this one is for you.
Staying true to its signature square design, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 series brings a fresh, lightweight and fashion-forward feel that is all about an active, health-focused lifestyle.
Outdoor lovers also get checkpoint-based navigation and professional trail running support. There are also seven new sports modes, including mountain climbing and skiing.
The Fit 4 Pro even brings in new gesture support and the Huawei TruSense System for more accurate health and fitness tracking. And for the first time in the Fit series, you’ve got ECG measurement baked in, giving you real-time heart health info whenever you need it. These upgrades are clearly aimed at users who want more than just step counts and basic heart rate.
Speaking of design, Huawei went all-in with premium materials this time. The Fit 4 Pro sports a sapphire glass display, titanium alloy bezel and aviation-grade aluminum body – all wrapped up in a 9.3mm thin profile that weighs only 30.4 grams. The regular Fit 4 is just as sleek at 9.5mm thick and 27 grams.
Color options? Plenty. The Fit 4 comes in:
Now, if Huawei isn’t really your thing but you are still on the lookout for a new smartwatch focused on health and fitness tracking, Google’s Fitbit lineup might be a good fit.
The Charge 6 comes packed with a strong set of health sensors and sports tracking features that easily rival what Huawei offers. It also comes in at a similar price, making it a solid alternative – especially if you prefer something more widely supported in the US with easy access to Google services and apps right out of the box.
You get many sports modes including cycling. | Image credit – Huawei
On the health front, the Fit 4 series now supports 24/7 HRV (Heart Rate Variability) monitoring and sleep breathing awareness, helping users get ahead of stress and sleep issues. These upgrades aim to offer a fuller, smarter wellness experience.
For the first time the Fit series offers ECG with the Fit 4 Pro model. | Image credit – Huawei
Battery life is promising too – up to 10 days of use depending on the model, with quick charging: 75 minutes for the Fit 4 and just 60 minutes for the Fit 4 Pro. And both watches support things like quick replies, voice notes, remote shutter, weather updates, and work with both iOS and Android phones. That means even iPhone users can get in on the action without losing key features.
Both bring a rotating crown for smoother control and a vibrant display that hits up to 3000 nits brightness – perfect for outdoor viewing.
Color options? Plenty. The Fit 4 comes in:
- Green
- Purple
- White
- Black
- Grey
This is the Fit 4 in the 5 colors listed above. | Image credit – Huawei
The Fit 4 Pro keeps it tight with:
- Blue
- Black
- Green
The Pro model comes in only three colors – Blue, Black and Green. | Image credit – Huawei
Pricing starts at £149.99 (around $199 when directly converted) for the regular Fit 4 and £249.99 (about $330 when directly converted) for the Pro model – both available now on the official Huawei store. As for US availability, there is no official word yet, but based on previous launches, they are expected to show up on Amazon. And the price in the US could be a bit lower, but to be sure, stay tuned for updates!
