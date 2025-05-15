The FreeBuds 6 officially kick-start a new chapter in Huawei's premium audio portfolio

Let's dive deeper!

Each earbud stem has been reduced in size by 12% compared to their predecessor, making the earbuds lighter and more comfortable for extended wear.For voice calls, the FreeBuds 6 includes features designed to improve clarity and stability. A newly added bone conduction microphone (VPU) and a separate internal cavity are used to enhance voice pickup accuracy. The earbuds also include noise suppression that reduces ambient sound, including wind noise at speeds up to 8 meters per second and background noise up to 95 decibels. Another super helpful feature.These features are compatible with cellular calls, video meetings, and voice calls through third-party apps, so one should get consistent performance across different situations.The ~$185 price tag certainly doesn't make them cheap in any way, but I think they're an option to consider – so do yourself a favor and check them out. Premium earbuds – not just by Huawei, but from other brands as well – offer a night-and-day difference from what you're probably used to.