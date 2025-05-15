The FreeBuds 6 officially kick-start a new chapter in Huawei's premium audio portfolio
Dual-driver design, lossless quality support, cool looks... these should be on your radar!
Huawei is having a big day today and those who care about their ears should not miss the new FreeBuds 6 – a pair of earbuds that should definitely be on your radar. Why? Because, as I can personally assure you, using high-quality earbuds feels like a revelation.
The FreeBuds 6 are priced at £139.99 (~$185 when directly converted) and are available to order from today from the Huawei Store, but you should definitely check availability on Amazon, too.
Let's dive deeper!
As pointed out above, the FreeBuds 6 are Huawei's first open-fit model to feature a dual-driver system. Unlike most open-fit earbuds, which rely on a single full-range driver to cover all frequencies, the FreeBuds 6 includes a dedicated 11 mm dual-magnetic driver supported by a redesigned internal acoustic structure called Bass Turbo 2.0.
To accommodate this more complex audio system within the compact form factor of an open-fit design, Huawei introduced what it calls a Separated Triple-system Architecture. In this layout, the earbud's acoustic components, control circuitry, and battery system are housed in separate sections, which helps optimize internal space and enables the integration of the dual-driver unit without increasing the overall size or compromising comfort. Nice touch, Huawei!
The FreeBuds 6 also introduces significant upgrades in audio transmission quality. It is Huawei's first open-fit earbud to support high-resolution lossless audio streaming at speeds up to 2.3 Mbps. This allows the earbuds to deliver audio at 48 kHz/24-bit using Huawei's L2HC 4.0 codec, which provides a resolution beyond standard CD-quality (44.1 kHz/16-bit).
The high transmission rate means that more audio data can be delivered without heavy compression, preserving the finer details of the original recording. These advancements position the FreeBuds 6 as one of Huawei's most technically capable open-fit audio devices, with a focus on sound quality, structural innovation, and high-fidelity playback.
Design is always a matter of personal taste, but to me, these earbuds look exceptionally refined – their sleek, droplet-like shape gives them a premium feel. As long as the sound quality holds up, I'm already interested, but when great audio is paired with such a polished design, Huawei definitely earns some extra credit in my book.
The Huawei FreeBuds 6 design is also aimed at balancing functionality with user comfort. The shape is intended to fit a range of ear sizes more naturally, while the outer surface features a metallic finish designed to be visually distinctive.
Each earbud stem has been reduced in size by 12% compared to their predecessor, making the earbuds lighter and more comfortable for extended wear.
For voice calls, the FreeBuds 6 includes features designed to improve clarity and stability. A newly added bone conduction microphone (VPU) and a separate internal cavity are used to enhance voice pickup accuracy. The earbuds also include noise suppression that reduces ambient sound, including wind noise at speeds up to 8 meters per second and background noise up to 95 decibels. Another super helpful feature.
These features are compatible with cellular calls, video meetings, and voice calls through third-party apps, so one should get consistent performance across different situations.
I don't know what kind of headphones you're using – you may be a fan of big, over-ear cans, or still stick with a wired pair of cheap, hollow-sounding earbuds (if your phone offers a 3.5mm jack).
But I'm dead serious: I think virtually everyone needs a pair of wireless earbuds. These are so convenient – they got no wires to get tangled, they come in a sleek, compact case that charges and keeps them safe, they're perfect for long overseas flights (or just a casual walk in the park when you don't want to hear the elderly couple behind you fight over utility bills and events from fifty years ago).
Image credit – Huawei
Enter the brand-new Huawei FreeBuds 6 (unveiled today in Berlin), the official successor to the amazing Huawei FreeBuds 5, which we highly recommended in 2023 in our in-depth review.
Image credit – Huawei
The pair utilizes a dual-driver unit for strong bass and clear, easy on the ear highs. The dual-driver unit is really impressive in my humble opinion – this means that each earbud has two separate speaker drivers inside it, instead of just one. Each driver is responsible for producing different parts of the sound range. Usually, one driver handles the bass (low frequencies), while the other focuses on mids and highs (vocals and treble).
This setup helps deliver clearer, more detailed sound, because each driver can specialize in its own frequency range instead of one driver trying to do everything. As a result, dual-driver earbuds often offer richer audio quality compared to single-driver ones, especially when it comes to balanced sound across lows, mids, and highs.
The design is sleek, resembling a droplet and it's definitely stylish – but I wouldn't take these on a hardcore sprint or to a rave party, as they might fall out of your ear if you headbang too much. With the FreeBuds 5, Huawei included extra eartips to better fit your ear canal, if the original bud was too tiny.
Dual-driver goodness
Image credit – Huawei
As pointed out above, the FreeBuds 6 are Huawei's first open-fit model to feature a dual-driver system. Unlike most open-fit earbuds, which rely on a single full-range driver to cover all frequencies, the FreeBuds 6 includes a dedicated 11 mm dual-magnetic driver supported by a redesigned internal acoustic structure called Bass Turbo 2.0.
This setup is designed to manage low and high frequencies more effectively. The earbuds are said to be capable of producing low-frequency soundwaves down to 14 Hz (rap lovers should be glad about this one), which enhances bass response, and high-frequency soundwaves up to 48 kHz, allowing for more detailed and dynamic audio at the top end of the spectrum.
To accommodate this more complex audio system within the compact form factor of an open-fit design, Huawei introduced what it calls a Separated Triple-system Architecture. In this layout, the earbud's acoustic components, control circuitry, and battery system are housed in separate sections, which helps optimize internal space and enables the integration of the dual-driver unit without increasing the overall size or compromising comfort. Nice touch, Huawei!
The FreeBuds 6 also introduces significant upgrades in audio transmission quality. It is Huawei's first open-fit earbud to support high-resolution lossless audio streaming at speeds up to 2.3 Mbps. This allows the earbuds to deliver audio at 48 kHz/24-bit using Huawei's L2HC 4.0 codec, which provides a resolution beyond standard CD-quality (44.1 kHz/16-bit).
The high transmission rate means that more audio data can be delivered without heavy compression, preserving the finer details of the original recording. These advancements position the FreeBuds 6 as one of Huawei's most technically capable open-fit audio devices, with a focus on sound quality, structural innovation, and high-fidelity playback.
To me, this is as equally important as the dual-driver setup. See, I love listening to my music with the highest possible quality – and that's why I collect music, not just play it on YouTube or some mp3-streaming online platform.
Cool design, cooler features
Image credit – Huawei
Design is always a matter of personal taste, but to me, these earbuds look exceptionally refined – their sleek, droplet-like shape gives them a premium feel. As long as the sound quality holds up, I'm already interested, but when great audio is paired with such a polished design, Huawei definitely earns some extra credit in my book.
The Huawei FreeBuds 6 design is also aimed at balancing functionality with user comfort. The shape is intended to fit a range of ear sizes more naturally, while the outer surface features a metallic finish designed to be visually distinctive.
These come in:
- Purple
- Black
- White
Each earbud stem has been reduced in size by 12% compared to their predecessor, making the earbuds lighter and more comfortable for extended wear.
For voice calls, the FreeBuds 6 includes features designed to improve clarity and stability. A newly added bone conduction microphone (VPU) and a separate internal cavity are used to enhance voice pickup accuracy. The earbuds also include noise suppression that reduces ambient sound, including wind noise at speeds up to 8 meters per second and background noise up to 95 decibels. Another super helpful feature.
These features are compatible with cellular calls, video meetings, and voice calls through third-party apps, so one should get consistent performance across different situations.
The ~$185 price tag certainly doesn't make them cheap in any way, but I think they're an option to consider – so do yourself a favor and check them out. Premium earbuds – not just by Huawei, but from other brands as well – offer a night-and-day difference from what you're probably used to.
