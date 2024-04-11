Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

New Google Wallet app shortcuts to let Android users add cards to the home screen

By
Apps Google
New Google Wallet app shortcuts to let Android users add cards to the home screen
Recently, Google has been beefing up its Wallet app with some cool new features. Now, you can add your tickets and passes straight from Gmail or use your bank card to pay for public transit without needing ID verification. And guess what? It's about to get even easier and faster to choose which card you want to pay with.

According to 9to5Google, Google Wallet for Android is now rolling out support for app shortcuts. This nifty feature allows you to place your credit and debit cards directly on your home screen for quick access.



Once this update hits your device, simply long-pressing on Google Wallet will unveil app shortcuts for your saved credit and debit cards. These shortcuts display a picture of the card along with details like the credit card network and the last four digits.

Similar to any other app shortcut, you can easily drag it to a spot on your home screen to create a permanent icon. This grants you one-tap access to the card, opening up the card page with a larger view and a list of recent activity.

These card shortcuts haven't been widely rolled out just yet, but they are discoverable in version 24.12.x of Google Wallet following a server-side update. Make sure you also have the latest Google Play services (24.10.17) installed to take advantage of this feature.

If you are someone who frequently switches between cards, this feature could be a real time-saver. Instead of having to first open Wallet and then navigate through the in-app carousel, you can now simply access your cards directly from the home screen.

Recommended Stories
The Wallet app is quite useful because you can add not just bank cards but also passes for things like travel, concerts, or any other events. Google Wallet has even started supporting driver's licenses and digital IDs in some US states, and more are expected to hop on board soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless