New Google Wallet app shortcuts to let Android users add cards to the home screen
Recently, Google has been beefing up its Wallet app with some cool new features. Now, you can add your tickets and passes straight from Gmail or use your bank card to pay for public transit without needing ID verification. And guess what? It's about to get even easier and faster to choose which card you want to pay with.
Once this update hits your device, simply long-pressing on Google Wallet will unveil app shortcuts for your saved credit and debit cards. These shortcuts display a picture of the card along with details like the credit card network and the last four digits.
These card shortcuts haven't been widely rolled out just yet, but they are discoverable in version 24.12.x of Google Wallet following a server-side update. Make sure you also have the latest Google Play services (24.10.17) installed to take advantage of this feature.
If you are someone who frequently switches between cards, this feature could be a real time-saver. Instead of having to first open Wallet and then navigate through the in-app carousel, you can now simply access your cards directly from the home screen.
The Wallet app is quite useful because you can add not just bank cards but also passes for things like travel, concerts, or any other events. Google Wallet has even started supporting driver's licenses and digital IDs in some US states, and more are expected to hop on board soon.
Google Wallet new app shortcuts (Image Credit–9to5Google)
Similar to any other app shortcut, you can easily drag it to a spot on your home screen to create a permanent icon. This grants you one-tap access to the card, opening up the card page with a larger view and a list of recent activity.
