Latest change to Gemini app by Google allows you to show others your imagination gone wild

The Gemini logo is shown next to an Android phone running the Gemini app.
Last week, Google started pushing out AI Image Editing for the Gemini app, which will give users the opportunity to play around with editing tools that can do all kinds of things to photographs. For example, you'll be able to add or remove objects from photos you've snapped, change the background on images, or combine photos. With the upgrade to Gemini, you'll be able to tell Gemini a story and have the app show pictures and images that go along with your narration.

Google is rolling out the AI Imaging Editor in the Gemini app for both AI-created photos and those you took yourself that you found in your phone or computer. These images will be given a SynthID digital watermark, which is a tag Google places on content created by AI. David Sharon, Group Product Manager and Multimodal Generation Lead for Gemini Apps, says that the feature uses a "multi-step editing" technique.

Images of a dog snapped by a camera and edited by Gemini.
AI edited photos of a dog. | Image credit-Google

For example, Sharon says that users can ask Gemini to "write a bedtime story about dragons and include matching images." Gemini will include adding the SynthID invisible digital watermark for security reasons, and has been testing a visible watermark also for security. Google is also considering adding the watermark to all images created by Gemini, not just the images edited by the app.

"We’re rolling out the ability to easily modify both your AI creations and images you upload from your phone or computer. You can change the background, replace objects, add elements, and more. For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colors."
-David Sharon, Group Product Manager, Multimodal Generation Lead, Gemini Apps

The update to the Google Gemini app is coming to many countries with support for 45 languages. This means that teams using the new feature for work-related image editing will be able to work seamlessly with teammates working in another country.

Google's blog, which it published to announce this exciting news, included an example of a photo edited by Gemini. The original photograph was one of cute-looking dalmation lying in the grass. The next photo shows an edit made by AI that places a yellow cap on the dog. The third and final picture moves the dog (still wearing the cap) from a grassy lawn to a sandy beach. The edits are seamless, and if you didn't know which images were edited, you'd never be able to tell.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
