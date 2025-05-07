Latest change to Gemini app by Google allows you to show others your imagination gone wild

Last week, Google started pushing out AI Image Editing for the Gemini app, which will give users the opportunity to play around with editing tools that can do all kinds of things to photographs. For example, you'll be able to add or remove objects from photos you've snapped, change the background on images, or combine photos. With the upgrade to Gemini, you'll be able to tell Gemini a story and have the app show pictures and images that go along with your narration.





Google is rolling out the AI Imaging Editor in the Gemini app for both AI-created photos and those you took yourself that you found in your phone or computer. These images will be given a SynthID digital watermark, which is a tag Google places on content created by AI. David Sharon, Group Product Manager and Multimodal Generation Lead for Gemini Apps, says that the feature uses a "multi-step editing" technique.









For example, Sharon says that users can ask Gemini to "write a bedtime story about dragons and include matching images." Gemini will include adding the SynthID invisible digital watermark for security reasons, and has been testing a visible watermark also for security. Google is also considering adding the watermark to all images created by Gemini, not just the images edited by the app.

-David Sharon, Group Product Manager, Multimodal Generation Lead, Gemini Apps





The update to the Google Gemini app is coming to many countries with support for 45 languages. This means that teams using the new feature for work-related image editing will be able to work seamlessly with teammates working in another country.



