Google introduces cool new AI powered features for the Photos app and YouTube Shorts

Announced in a new blog post, Google is adding some new features to Google Photos and YouTube Shorts . Let's start with Google Photos, which will use AI to turn photographs in the Photos app into six-second video clips. This will allow you to turn your still photos into videos. Starting today, the feature, powered by Google's Veo 2 advanced AI video generation model, will create short, fun videos from static images.

Photo to video for the Google Photos app is available now for iOS and Android







You'll choose a photo from your photo gallery in Google Photos and pick one of two options available: "Subtle movements" or "I'm feeling lucky." Once the video is created, you can share it with friends, family, and even your boss. Photo to video in Google Photos should be available on your Android or iOS handsets starting today.









Did you notice the temperature drop? That's because Google has more cool features to announce. Remix in Google Photos will be available in the U.S. for both Android and iOS devices and will be available over the next few weeks. This feature allows you to step inside your Google Photos gallery to, once again, choose a photo. This time, you'll be taking that photo and transform it using one of four different styles such as anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animations. Want to know what your pug looks like as a character in a comic book? Now you can find out.





The new Google Create tab will show you all of the features available to you in Google Photos in one spot. The Create tab is where you will go to find and use Photo to video, and Remix. The tab will also show you how to create collages, highlight videos, and other cool looks from your photo gallery. The tab, which acts like a hub, will be updated as Google obtains feedback from users. Google will disseminate the new Create tab in the U.S. starting next month.





The aforementioned new AI features for the Google Photos app will include added transparency. Just like images edited using Reimagine in Photos, all videos and photos created using Photo to video and Remix will have an invisible digital watermark from SynthID. Similar to videos created by Gemini, videos created in Photos will have a visual watermark.





As Google says, "Your photo library in Google Photos is more than an archive, it's a canvas. We’re excited to see how you use these tools to bring your memories to life in new ways."

Google is introducing new tools for YouTube Shorts







Some of the new tools are coming over to YouTube Shorts, including the ability to transform pictures from your camera roll into videos. Select an image, choose a "creative suggestion," and Photo to video can, according to Google, "add movement to landscape photos, animate pictures of everyday photos, or bring group photos to life." This feature is rolling out now and next week at no cost in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The feature will be available in more regions later this year.









The new effects available for use with YouTube Shorts can turn your doodles into fun images and turn a selfie into an underwater photograph, or create a pose with a lookalike twin, and more. To create these, go to the Effects icon in the Shorts camera and select AI to choose from the new generative effects. These are powered by Veo 2, and later this summer, Veo 3 will be coming to YouTube Shorts.





Google is also introducing AI Playground, which includes generative AI creation tools. There are examples designed to give you the incentive to create. You can create content quickly thanks to pre-filed prompts that help you create images, videos, music, and more in the blink of an eye. SynthID watermarks and clear labels are used to indicate that these creations were generated with AI.





To access the AI Playground, tap the create button followed by the sparkle icon in the top-right corner. The feature is available now, as Google says, "for everyone" in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.