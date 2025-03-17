Samsung teases a new shade of color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra





Currently, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in the following colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium White Silver. If you go through the list slowly, you'll notice that two of the colors are a shade of black (Titanium Black, Titanium Jet Black). Considering the images included in the tweet, it appears that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting its third shade of black.

Galaxy S25 Ultra color than the number of question marks on Frank Gorshin's Riddler costume that he wore during ABC-TV's campy Batman series which ran from 1966-1968. For example, what will the new shade of black be called? Will it be available in markets beyond India? When will Samsung make the new color available?



The power will be in your hands soon! Get ready to embrace a whole new shade of style. Stay tuned. #GalaxyS25Ultra#Samsungpic.twitter.com/PGiB6GZsos — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 15, 2025

There are more question marks surrounding the newcolor than the number of question marks on Frank Gorshin's Riddler costume that he wore during ABC-TV's campyseries which ran from 1966-1968. For example, what will the new shade of black be called? Will it be available in markets beyond India? When will Samsung make the new color available?

Galaxy S25 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S25 Ultra an 8 out of a possible 10 points. Theand the rest of the Galaxy S25 series was unveiled on January 22nd and released on February 7th. In our review of the Galaxy S25 Ultra we praised the design which replaced the razor sharp corners with softer rounder ones. On the other hand, everything related to the battery (such as the capacity, charging speeds, and battery life) was a rerun. Overall, we gave thean 8 out of a possible 10 points.





The phone features a 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor with 12GB RAM in the U.S. paired with 256GB, 512GB, and 1 TB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 200MP primary, a 50MP telephoto and periscope camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP Ultra-wide camera. In front you'll find a 12MP punch-hole camera for selfies and video chats.





As usual, a 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.



