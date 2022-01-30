Notification Center

iOS Android Google

New feature begins rolling out for YouTube Music called "Recommended radios"

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
New feature begins rolling out for YouTube Music called "Recommended radios"
According to some Redditors (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music is rolling out a feature called "Recommended radios." Instead of radio stations created from a single song, the new feature creates a station from multiple songs and artists and recommends it to users. You can press the home tab button and scroll about half-way down the page to find the new "Recommend radios" carousel if it has already hit your phone. There are 10 stations shown with the carousel and they update every time you refresh the feed.

Each station mentions up to three songs that provided the inspiration for that particular station. Each station is named after the title of a band or the genre that the station covers. And the name of the decade associated with the music is often included. 

With the mobile version of YouTube Music, tapping on one of the stations will bring up the playlist page (as opposed to auto-playing the station when you click on it with the desktop version). A Reddit user who goes by the handle of "Fuyou_lilienthal_yu" said, "This tab was just there when I scrolled down on the app. It seems to be like the Mixes except it gives you a specific theme like "Sangatsu no Phantasia, Deep cuts" and then having a playlist with probably SnP's entire discography."


He adds, "Other playlists seem to be stuff like XXX Discovery radio where it's full of presumably similar songs as the source artist. There doesn't seem to be a limit to how many songs are allowed on a single radio, the first one in the list was something like "Gen Hoshino Radio" or whatever and it had a seemingly endless scroll of music...All in all it seems cool, more ways for them to help you to listen to music the better."

The YouTube Music app is available for both iOS and Android, and the new feature started rolling out this past weekend although not everyone has it yet. For example, we have yet to see it on our Pixel 6 Pro running Android 12.

