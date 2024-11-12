Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Galaxy S25 release date
Samsung has apparently moved up the Galaxy S25 series' release date. The company had previously hinted that its next operating system update would be announced alongside its next flagship phones. And we now know just when that might be.

According to what's allegedly an online survey form for customers who might be interested in pre-ordering a new Samsung S series phone, the Galaxy S25 family will be announced on January 5, nearly two weeks earlier than the current generation, which was unveiled on January 17 this year.

If Samsung is indeed planning on announcing the Galaxy S25 series early next year, specs and design must have been locked in by now. That's why, the contents of the survey are quite interesting.


Samsung is dangling a 10 percent discount at people to complete the survey to learn the biggest grievances they have with their current Samsung devices, such as games getting stuck, interface being laggy, device overheating, unsatisfactory camera quality, and disappointing battery life and charging specs.

And since no tech conversation can be concluded these days without mentioning AI, the survey also asks participants about their wishlist for Galaxy AI, and options include Animoji and Memoji creation, notification summary, sharing multimedia experiences with friends, creating photos and videos from text, and recovering old photos.

Parts production for the Galaxy S25 series kicked off in October and the company must now be in advanced stages of the development process. So what's the point of asking consumers about the changes they want to see in the 2025 flagship?

While hardware specs cannot be changed this late in the development cycle, software-side changes can still be made. Samsung is probably putting the finishing touches on its Android 15-based One UI 7 skin and soliciting and incorporating feedback will help the company deliver on the wishes of would-be customers and ensure a spot for its new device on the best phones of the year list.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless