Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date

If Samsung is indeed planning on announcing the Galaxy S25 series early next year, specs and design must have been locked in by now. That's why, the contents of the survey are quite interesting.









Samsung is dangling a 10 percent discount at people to complete the survey to learn the biggest grievances they have with their current Samsung devices, such as games getting stuck, interface being laggy, device overheating, unsatisfactory camera quality, and disappointing battery life and charging specs.





And since no tech conversation can be concluded these days without mentioning AI, the survey also asks participants about their wishlist for Galaxy AI , and options include Animoji and Memoji creation, notification summary, sharing multimedia experiences with friends, creating photos and videos from text, and recovering old photos.





Parts production for the Galaxy S25 series kicked off in October and the company must now be in advanced stages of the development process. So what's the point of asking consumers about the changes they want to see in the 2025 flagship?





While hardware specs cannot be changed this late in the development cycle, software-side changes can still be made. Samsung is probably putting the finishing touches on its Android 15 -based One UI 7 skin and soliciting and incorporating feedback will help the company deliver on the wishes of would-be customers and ensure a spot for its new device on the best phones of the year list.