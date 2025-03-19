After approximately three weeks, we can determine whether Apple's new in-house C1 5G modem, found in the lower-priced iPhone 16e , outperforms the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5G modem that the base iPhone 16 model is equipped with. Both phones are powered by the 3nm A18 application processor and carry 8GB of RAM. It should be noted that the Apple C1 doesn't support the fastest mmWave 5G signals like the Snapdragon modem does; still, in the U.S. you're more likely to run into Bigfoot than a mmWave network.









iPhone 16e or the iPhone 16 is faster might depend on the carrier you are subscribed to. For example, iPhone 16e users on iPhone 16 users. The iPhone 16 had faster median download data speeds on the

Whether theor theis faster might depend on the carrier you are subscribed to. For example,users on AT&T and Verizon had faster median download and upload data speeds thanusers. Thehad faster median download data speeds on the T-Mobile network.









When looking at speeds in the 90th percentile, which Ookla calls top-end performance, the iPhone 16 outperformed the iPhone 16e on all three major U.S. carriers with a median download data speed of 756.13 Mbps. The download data speed of the iPhone 16e was 560.4 Mbps. At the 10th percentile, which Ookla calls the "Worst-case speeds," the iPhone 16e (27.35 Mbps) topped the iPhone 16 (16.66 Mbps).





Another interesting comparison reveals that the iPhone 16e , despite not supporting mmWave, was faster than the iPhone 16 (which does support mmWave) on AT&T and Verizon . Yet, on T-Mobile 's Standalone (SA) 5G network, the iPhone 16 was much faster than the iPhone 16e . The C1 modem on the iPhone 16e appears to have underperformed on T-Mobile 's SA 5G network because the carrier employs advanced tools such as Carrier Aggregation. The latter combines multiple frequency bands into a single wider channel allowing it to support more capacity and faster speeds by helping devices receive and transmit more data at the same time.





