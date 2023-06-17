Two Bing widgets are now available for the iOS home screen

Bing has added two new widgets for the iOS home screen. Both widgets will take users directly to Bing Chat where they can interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT conversational AI chatbot. Android users already have 14 widgets for Bing to choose from including the two that are now available on the iPhone. One of the widgets has wallpaper in the background and the other widget has a plain blue background.





To install one of the two Bing widgets on your iPhone's home screen, long press on some empty real estate on your device's home screen until the icons go into jiggle mode. You'll know when that happens! Tap the "+" pill-shaped button in the upper left corner of the screen and you'll be on the page with all of the iOS widgets available to you listed. Scroll down to the Bing listing and tap on it. You'll see the first iOS widget for Bing with the blue background. Swipe to the left and the second Bing widget is displayed.









Decide which one you want, tap the "Add widget" button on the bottom of the display showing the Bing widget you want to add, and the widget will be added to the home screen. Tap on the "Done" pill-shaped button in the upper right corner and that's all there is to it. Once you have the Bing app on your iPhone home screen, accessing Bing Chat is a tap away. You must have the Bing app installed on your iPhone in order to get the widgets. If you don't, a simple tap on this link will bring the Bing app to your iPhone via the App Store.











While you have widgets on your mind, now would be a good time to go through the widgets available on your iPhone. This year, Apple is adding interactive widgets on iOS 17. Previously, tapping on a widget would open the appropriate app. With iOS 17, users will be able to take action via a widget.





When it comes to widgets, Apple has been trying to catch up to Android as the latter had the feature all the way back in 2008 with the release of the first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1. The iPhone first added home screen widgets with the release of iOS 14 in 2020.

