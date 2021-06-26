University is developing a system that could charge your phone in only five minutes

University is developing a system that could charge your phone in only five minutes0
Last month Xiaomi previewed a new battery charging system called 200W HyperCharge that can take a 4000mAh battery from 0 to 100% in only eight minutes. However, no phone outside of the custom built Mi 11 made by Xiaomi supports HyperCharge at the moment. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Cambridge have reportedly developed a new technology for lithium-ion batteries (the same kind used in smartphones) that has the potential to replenish power to 100% in only five minutes.
To maximize the potential of lithium-ion batteries, which are typically slow to charge, Cambridge discovered a way to observe changes in the charge-discharge cycle and is looking at ways to increase the speed of the cycle. The report's co-author, Dr Christoph Schnedermann from the Cavendish Laboratory, says, "This lab-based technique we’ve developed offers a huge change in technology speed so that we can keep up with the fast-moving inner workings of a battery."
Dr. Schnedermann added, "The fact that we can actually see these phase boundaries charging in real time was really surprising. This technique could be an important piece of the puzzle in the development of next-generation batteries."
