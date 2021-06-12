$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge should probably be used sparingly if it ever becomes a live feature

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 12, 2021, 1:19 AM
Perhaps one of the most interesting bits of upcoming technology to look forward to was recently unveiled by Xiaomi at the end of last month. The HyperCharge technology introduced by the manufacturer can charge a 4000mAh battery at 200W from 0% to 100% in just eight minutes! Can you imagine having your phone fully charged in 480 seconds?

In case you don't have all eight minutes needed for a full charge, if you can hold on for three minutes, the battery will take you from 0% to 50%. If you're using wireless charging, 15 minutes on the pad will fill you up to 100% capacity.


Keep in mind that this is all theoretical at the moment because no smartphone has been built yet with support for HyperCharge. To show what this might look like though, Xiaomi created a custom built Mi 11 with a 4000mAh battery that was recorded charging on a wired basis for all of eight minutes. Take a look at the future of battery charging by tapping the play button on the video above.                     

HyperCharge does have some caveats; at 200W it is prone to overheating. Still, being able to fully charge your phone in only eight minutes could be worth it the extra heat. Another thing to consider is battery degradation.

If the data from My Smart Price is correct, a Xiaomi user with HyperCharge could get about two years out of his phone with one full charge-discharge cycle per day. But those who want to squeeze as many as four years out of an expensive handset would probably have to stick to emergencies before using HyperCharge.

HyperCharge supposedly drops the battery to 80% capacity after 800 charges which is better than the typical battery's drop to 80% capacity after 500 cycles. Nonetheless, to get the most out of your handset, when or if HyperCharge becomes a real feature, you might want to use it sparingly instead of using it every time you charge.

