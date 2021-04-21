Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 21, 2021, 10:24 AM
Check out Apple's colorful new Apple Watch bands

Yesterday was a big day for Apple and all Apple users. We saw a ton of new hardware: iPad Pro with the mighty M1 processor, the long-awaited AirTags for tracking our valuables; and even a new iPhone — although this was just a new purple color for the iPhone 12/Mini combo.


Tim Cook didn’t get to talk about the Apple Watch at all, but we’ll assume this was due to the lack of time. The event was just about an hour-long, similar to other Apple events from 2020. However, we are lucky to see a bouquet of new spring-themed Apple Watch bands make their debut on the company’s official website!

The familiar Solo loop now comes in Tomales Blue, Pistachio and Cantaloupe. Pricing ($49) and sizes remain untouched. Pistachio is joined by Electric Orange (quite a vibrant one) for the braided watch bands at $99.

Then, the Sport band adds Mallard Green and Capri Blue to the mix, while the Sport Loop is updated with new Sea Salt, Sunflower, Abyss, Olive and (PRODUCT) Red colorways. Those are especially cool-looking, with their three-stripe design. They go for $49, just like the Solo Loop.


On the Nike side of things, the Nike Sport Band is now offered in Chlorine Blue/Green Glow, Hasta/Light Silver and Ironstone/Black. We aren’t sure what’s happened with the naming here - it’s like Apple couldn’t decide whether to give the Nike bands abstract or straightforward names, and in the end, they went with both. Anyway, they are also priced at $49.


The last (exclusive to Apple.com) addition to the list is the now-extended Hermès collection. We see new woven bands in five new colors. Ready for the names?


Noir/Bleu Saphir, Rouge de Coœur/Rouge H, Kraft/Rouge de Cœur, Orange/Rose Mexico and Bleu Saphir/Orange. We’ll have to learn some French to be able to say them out loud. At least the naming scheme makes sense - Hermès is a french brand, after all.

There are three new leather options from the same brand: Bleu Saphir, Blanc and Noir.

It’s pretty hard to keep up with all of the newly-announced Apple Watch bands as well as the rest of the new accessories. Apple also introduced a range of new iPhone 12 cases and sleeves! Head to the Apple store so that you can check them out for yourself.

