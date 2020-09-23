Getting a new band for your watch is the perfect way to freshen up an old device or add character to your new Apple Watch Series 6 for example. Granted, Apple offers some cool bands to choose from but there are literally thousands of third-party options that bring variety as well as confusion to the table. We've decided to simplify things for you with this comprehensive list of Apple Watch bands, arranged in categories to suit every lifestyle and personality. Here are the best Apple Watch bands out there.





Best Apple Watch titanium bands





If you seek the ultimate durability, you can't go wrong with titanium. It's a spacecraft-grade material that will last forever. Titanium has the highest strength-to-density ratio of any known metal. This means that titanium is very lightweight but also very strong. It is also corrosion resistive, non-toxic, and biocompatible, making it a great choice when it comes to practically anything that's in contact with your skin. Watchmakers have been using titanium as a case material for decades and opting for a titanium band will make for a perfect match.





Nomad Titanium Band

Nomad's Titanium Band encompasses a modern take on a classic metal link bracelet. Designed with over twenty titanium links and a set of our custom lugs, this strap will elevate the look of any Apple Watch. It features Diamond-Like Carbon coating, up to ten removable links, an ultra-thin clasp, and comes in two variants: black and silver. It is a substantial investment at $199 but it's one that will last, and it's actually considerably cheaper than the Link Bracelet that Apple is offering. It's a great option to pair with your Apple Watch titanium.

Best Apple Watch stainless steel bands





Stainless steel is a classic material when it comes to watches and watch bands. It's durable, classy, very tough (as strong as titanium, although heavier), and it won't cost you an arm and a leg. Plus, there's a wide variety of makes and models to choose from. Of course, a stainless steel band will suit your stainless steel Apple Watch perfectly but it can work with titanium too. Cosmetically, both metals can be made to look quite similar, and you can get a stainless steel band for your Apple Watch Titanium Edition as a budget choice, without sacrificing durability or looks.





Epic Stainless Steel Watch Band

Epic Watch Bands offers a huge selection of high quality Apple Watch bands, straps and accessories. When it comes to quality Apple Watch bands, you can't go wrong with Epic, they have variety too, and we'll get to that in the Exotic bands section later on. Epic's stainless steel bands come in link, mesh, and cuff variants with cool color options.





The tightly knit Milanese mesh is lightweight and surprisingly soft against your skin and features a unique loop and magnetic clasp design. There are six colors to choose from, including the Rainbow band which displays a really cool oily effect.





You can opt for a traditional link variant with silver, black, and gold color options, plus some two-tone combinations. Prices are right as well, you can get a stainless steel link band for as low as $59.95, while the Milanese mesh bands start at $29.95.













Apple Milanese Loop

There's nothing wrong with Apple's own collection of bands, of course. If you want to be brand-loyal, and get a stainless steel band for your Apple Watch at the same time, there's the Milanese Loop option. It's way cheaper than the Link Band and comes in three colors to perfectly match the case colors of the Apple Watch stainless steel edition. The band is woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. It's also fully magnetic, which means that the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.









Best Apple Watch leather bands





Leather is the ultimate marriage between luxury and comfort when it comes to watch bands. It also screams tradition, as it has been used as a material for watch bands since those devices found their way onto our wrists for the first time. Leather is also strong, pleasant to the touch, and it stretches a bit, ensuring a perfect fit. It can wear with time but sometimes it's not a drawback and adds that vintage looks many seek and love. With all that being said, leather bands can vary greatly in looks and price, and if you're looking for options, here's where you'll find them.





Apple Watch Hermès leather band

Let's start with something premium. The Hermes collection is a sleek twist on an Hermès classic. The hidden deployment buckle opens with a click of the two side buttons, and the band fits comfortably and securely. The bands are Available in Noir Swift leather and Ébène Barénia leather. Style comes at a price, and it's $539.00 for the 44mm version. There's no way around it, it's an expensive band but it will add panage to your Apple Watch and make it stand up to those fancy Swiss watch pieces at parties and formal occasions.









Venito Forio Handmade Premium Leather Watch Band

There's another option if you still want to with leather but $500+ isn't working for you. The leather bands from Venito Forio are handcrafted from soft full grain genuine leather with a unique texture. The bands feature a simple, classic buckle closure, making it comfortable and adjustable. Full-grain leather is considered the strongest and most durable type of leather. It is designed to resist moisture and look more beautiful over time, developing its own characteristic-rich patina over the course of its life. So, for just $69.90 you can give your Apple Watch the class and style it deserves. Venito Forio bands also come in a wide variety of colors.



Epic Luxe Leather Watch band

Leather isn't always formal and strict. You can have all the benefits of a leather band and still get a modern, fresh look. Luxe Leather bands feature a slimmer design to create an eye-catching modern look. Secured with a pin-buckle system, they're easy to put on — while still providing enough security to stay on. Available in a variety of colors, the Epic Luxe Leather bands are the ideal combination of luxury, style & comfort. You can have one for $39.95 on Epic website.









Urban Armor Gear Watch bands

There's a leather band for the active type too. Enters Urban Armor Gear. Built for the modern adventurer, these leather bands for Apple Watch are a perfect pair for those looking for a stylish aesthetic. Designed with Italian leather, custom stainless steel hardware and a collar locking snap for maximum security, the UAG leather straps are built to handle the daily grind without compromising your style. The UAG leather bands are tough and affordably priced at $59.95.





80 Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Bands

Now here's a truly unique leather band. The 80 Year Lowry Cuff Apple Watch Band is handcrafted with 80-Year-Old vegetable tanned leather sourced from Europe. Every leather band is numbered 1 of 197 and along with the vintage design, you're getting a piece of history. This Lowry Cuff Edition band uses our legendary UV resistant stitch and strong hardware to offer decades of use. If you order one of these beauties you'll get it in a cool wooden box and a small tin of oil balm to keep it nourished and supple. You won't have to pay thousands of dollars to own this unique piece of craftsmanship, it's only $195.









Best Apple Watch sport bands





The Apple Watch is packed with health and fitness features. For all you sporty types, who like to hit the gym or train outside, there's a matching Apple Watch band to pair with your active style. The most important feature of a sports band is how comfortable it is, as well as its weight.





Apple Nike Sport Band

The Nike Sport Band is an obvious choice for active people with a sporty lifestyle. It's made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer with compression-molded perforations for breathability. This band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. The band is available in some cool colors too, including Bright Mango and Pride, and costs just $49.















Best Apple Watch exotic bands

If you want to be extra-exotic in your choice of Apple Watch band, and titanium is not fancy enough, there are other options. You can opt for a ceramic band and that's a bit of an irony, because Apple dropped the ceramic case option in the Series 6 lineup. Ceramic is very hard and it just doesn't scratch (unless you use a diamond or something similar in hardness) but it's a brittle material. There's a chance your fancy new ceramic band shatters when dropped or chips if you bump into something. That being said, the white ceramic link band from Epic is just gorgeous and you won't get anything similar in look and feel. It's $69.95.









Wood is another exotic option, at least when it comes to watch bands. You can't do much designwise, so the only option is a Link type band but you have a wide variety of woods. Colors and texture also vary and there are also some hybrid options amalgamating wood and metal into something quite unique. These bands are not that expensive too, you can find one for a couple of bucks on Amazon, but if you want quality, you'll need to prepare for ceramic-like prices.











