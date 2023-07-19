Apple's fab four (Bridget, Marie, Dave, and Brian) return in new "Apple at Work" video

Apple has the makings of a hit sitcom in front of its own eyes. Since 2019, we have been treated to the "Apple at Work" videos featuring four employees at a packaging company who are not only good friends, but are all deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem. The point of the videos is to show off how Apple devices can help you be productive while on the job.





The four employees include Bridget, the perky leader of this rag-tag group of underdogs who is overly ambitious and acts as though she's been heavy on the caffeine intake. Dave is the divorced elder statesman of the group and is the only one raising kids as far as I can tell. Brian is the idea guy (some of them accidental) who still lives with his mother, and Marie probably has the most knowledge of her Apple devices and the things they can do. There are some other characters such as Vivienne, the team's former taskmaster boss, and Mike from Finance, a sleazy type who loves to gum up work projects if he can.









Today, a new video has been released by Apple called "Swiped Mac." Bridget is about to give a presentation to raise money for the team's packaging company when she gets a notification on her iPhone that says her Mac, loaded with the slides and other media for the presentation, is missing. Sure enough, it's been swiped by a pair of bumbling thieves who unsuccessfully attempt to pawn the MacBook because the thieves can't unlock it.





The video shows off many of the ways that an Apple device owner can track their missing Apple products. After several near misses, Bridget is reunited with her Mac bringing up the next problem; can she and the rest of the team make it back to the site of the presentation in five minutes? We won't find out the answer until the next episode of the series is produced by Apple.

