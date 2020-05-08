Tipster says new Apple TV 4K could be here anytime
Tech analyst Jon Prosser claims that a new Apple TV 4K is ready to hit the shelves. He further reveals that it will be powered by the A12X chip, which also underpins the first-gen 11-inch iPad Pro and the third-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
The upcoming Apple TV 4K is expected to be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.
Per Apple’s second-quarter earnings, although hardware sales dipped because of the pandemic, services raked in all-time high revenue. The powerful specs of the new Apple TV could improve the Apple Arcade gaming experience on the large screen and potentially help the company boost this subscription service further.
The tipster also says that the device is codenamed Neptune T1125, an identifier that was previously spotted in the new beta of tvOS 13.4.
There is also a slim chance that the Apple TV 4K will get a new remote and some reports also allege that it will feature a Kids Mode for parental controls.
The exact launch date is not known yet, but Prosser says it could be here anytime. He claims he also has the images of the device, but can’t share them to protect employee confidentiality. His tweets suggest that it will not look all that different than the previous version.
Back in February, Target employees reported that they saw a new product called Apple TV Gen X in their store inventory systems. It was likely the new Apple TV and carried a price tag of $180.
Apart from the streaming media player, Apple might also reveal a new iMac and AirPods soon.