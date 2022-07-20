 Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not feature all the service’s content - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not feature all the service’s content

Apps
1
Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not feature all the service’s content
If you are one of the few people excited about Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, you might want to tone down your excitement a little. It appears that the new addition to Netflix's subscription plans may not have the full catalog of the streaming service.

As Deadline first reported, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that since it will require new deals with the studios — which is probably a difficult and lengthy process — the upcoming ad-supported plan won't feature all of Netflix's licensed content.

However, Sarandos's statement doesn't mean there won't be anything to watch. Ad-supported subscribers will still be able to watch all of Netflix's original movies and series. Also, according to Sarandos, the "vast majority" of the offered content will still be available. As he said in an earnings call, if Netflix launched the ad-supported tier now, "members in the ad-tier would have a great experience."

According to a recent shareholder letter, Netflix plans to launch its ad-supported tier in early 2023. At the moment, we don't know what price the new plan will have, but we presume it will be somewhere between $5 and $10 per month, matching competitors' offerings. Paramount+ and Peacock's ad-supported tiers have a price tag of $4.99 per month. However, Hulu and HBO Max's ad-supported plans are priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Pixel 6a cases
Best Pixel 6a cases
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless