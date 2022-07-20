Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not feature all the service’s content

If you are one of the few people excited about Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, you might want to tone down your excitement a little. It appears that the new addition to Netflix's subscription plans may not have the full catalog of the streaming service.Asfirst reported, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that since it will require new deals with the studios — which is probably a difficult and lengthy process — the upcoming ad-supported plan won't feature all of Netflix's licensed content.However, Sarandos's statement doesn't mean there won't be anything to watch. Ad-supported subscribers will still be able to watch all of Netflix's original movies and series. Also, according to Sarandos, the "vast majority" of the offered content will still be available. As he said in an earnings call, if Netflix launched the ad-supported tier now, "members in the ad-tier would have a great experience."According to a recent shareholder letter, Netflix plans to launch its ad-supported tier in early 2023. At the moment, we don't know what price the new plan will have, but we presume it will be somewhere between $5 and $10 per month, matching competitors' offerings. Paramount+ and Peacock's ad-supported tiers have a price tag of $4.99 per month. However, Hulu and HBO Max's ad-supported plans are priced at $6.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively.