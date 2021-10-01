These T-Mobile devices will get Android 12





Last month, Google released the final Android 12 beta and leaked internal documents show that the company is all set to release the final version on October 4. The Mountain View giant's Pixel phones will probably be the first to get the new operating system.





XDA Developers T-Mobile's Product Manager Des Smith has revealed the names of devices for which the carrier is working on Android 12 with partners (via). Here is the list:





OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T Plus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord N200

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4a 5G

T-Mobile REVVL V+

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra





This is only the first stage in the rollout and once it's completed, the devices will be moved to the testing phase, and after that, the update will be approved for launch.





This is not a complete list and will be updated as more manufacturers join the party and companies who have already hopped on board add more devices to the development phase. That explains why some of the latest and greatest smartphones of 2021 are not on the list.