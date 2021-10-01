These T-Mobile devices will get Android 12

These T-Mobile devices will get Android 121
T-Mobile has shared a list of phones for which the Android 12 update is being developed currently.
Last month, Google released the final Android 12 beta and leaked internal documents show that the company is all set to release the final version on October 4. The Mountain View giant's Pixel phones will probably be the first to get the new operating system.
- OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T Plus
- OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
- OnePlus Nord N200
- OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
- Pixel 3 and 3 XL
- Pixel 3a and 3a XL
- Pixel 4a 5G
- T-Mobile REVVL V+
- Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra
This is only the first stage in the rollout and once it's completed, the devices will be moved to the testing phase, and after that, the update will be approved for launch.