Netflix finally revealed what it is going to do to stop you from sharing accounts

wink-wink, nudge-nudge

ugh

What is the impact of Netflix’s new account rules?





The process itself wouldn’t be an issue, if it happened once. But Netflix wants to make sure that you are indeed the account holder and that you are the only person using the account, so it may prompt you to do this “periodically”.These changes will have a heavier negative impact on two groups of people: those that travel often and those who use a VPN.You see, due to the unique disposition of hardcore film watchers, they prefer to watch content on a big screen. As such, if it so happens that they are about to travel, they wouldn’t be able to take the TV along with them, as it is probably huge. Hence, every time that they try to watch Netflix while away from home, they will likely get bombarded with verification requests.The second group is also likely obvious: VPNs change your IP and location. This will mess up Netflix’s attempts to get a grasp on your “home address”, which will also result in a sequence of verification requests.Guess that infamous VPN promotion tagline of being able to “conveniently watch territory-exclusive content” just got outdated effective immediately.